Former VCU guard Jayden Nunn announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Baylor.

The Bears needed a sharp shooting guard following junior LJ Cryer's transfer to Houston. The 6-4 Nunn averaged 9.3 points while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore in 2022-23 after averaging 8.6 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range as a freshman in 2021-22.

Nunn, who will be a junior next season, was among several VCU players who entered the transfer portal after head coach Mike Rhoades accepted the Penn State head coaching job. Nunn, a native of Flint, Mich., chose Baylor over Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Penn State.

Not only is Nunn an outstanding 3-point shooter, he's a tremendous defender who averaged 1.5 steals per game during his two seasons at VCU. Baylor is looking to improve defensively after ranking among the worst defensive teams in the Big 12 last season.