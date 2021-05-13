Versatile Taylor Ellis does it all for Baylor Lady Bears

A decade ago, Baylor coach Glenn Moore was watching Midway play a World Series softball game when the shortstop caught his eye.
Taking a relay throw in shallow left field, Taylor Ellis spun and threw a dart to home plate. Moore immediately called Baylor assistant coach Mark Lumley.
“I said ‘Are you watching the Little League World Series?’” Moore said. “He was and I said find out who this Ellis kid is because we can’t let her leave Waco. It was an arm like I had not seen in Little League play.”
Committing to Baylor when she was 13, Ellis never left Waco.
For the last five years, that arm Moore first witnessed long ago along with her fielding and hitting talents have been invaluable to the Lady Bears.
Whether it’s been shortstop, catcher or most recently third base, Ellis has stepped in where the Lady Bears have needed her the most and played at a high level.
“There’s a lot of versatile players in this game,” Moore said. “But she’s just been very unselfish about what I’ve asked her to do. Honestly, I think third has been her best position, and who would have thought that? Initially she was a little apprehensive about the decision, but she’s grown to love it. It’s a position she’s natural for, but she’s natural for a lot of positions.”
Ellis takes pride in her versatility. Though she was predominantly a shortstop for her Little League, travel ball and Midway High School teams, she’s willingly played other positions for the Lady Bears.
What’s best for the team has always trumped individual aspirations.
“Just being a student of the game, I’ve felt it’s important to learn different positions and be able to play where the team needs me,” Ellis said. “That’s my most important job as a teammate. I always thought I could be a lot more successful if I opened up my mind to play other positions.”
With her college softball career nearing an end, Ellis has become one of Baylor’s most productive hitters as a fifth-year senior. She’s the Lady Bears’ third-leading hitter this season with a .315 average while collecting three homers and 19 RBIs.
Ellis heads into Friday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 tournament opener against Texas Tech in Oklahoma City with a career-best 10-game hitting streak. A .272 career hitter with 12 homers and 97 RBIs, Ellis credits first-year hitting coach Steve “Hoot” Johnigan with helping her improve her batting average this season.
“He’s done a really good job of helping me prepare my mindset and approach,” Ellis said. “I’ve shortened my stance a little and have really focused on hitting through the ball. I’ve always been a real aggressive hitter, but now I try to have controlled aggression and swing at good pitches to have a better outcome.”
Though Ellis was young when she committed to Baylor, it wasn’t a big reach. She always wanted to attend Baylor and grew up watching All-Americans like catcher Chelsi Lake and third baseman Brette Reagan play for the Lady Bears.
“The player I looked up to most was Brette Reagan, mainly because she was a position player like me,” Ellis said. “It’s been a blast to be able to play for what was my dream school throughout my entire childhood. It’s meant everything to me to wear this uniform and play at this school.”
Though she excelled at soccer and basketball as a youth, Ellis focused all her energy on becoming the best softball player she could be throughout her years at Midway High School.
Ellis proved to be one of the best softball players in Central Texas since her freshman year in 2013 when she was named the Tribune-Herald Super Centex newcomer of the year. Two years later, she earned Trib player of the year honors before receiving all-state recognition as a senior in 2016.
Ellis further developed her skills by playing for the Texas Glory travel ball squad which was coached by Kevin Shelton, the father of former Baylor all-Big 12 outfielder Kathy Shelton. Though Ellis played shortstop, she always took note of how other players handled their positions.
“Coach Shelton always said one of the best ways to get on the field was to be versatile,” Ellis said. “So I tried to learn every position, even if that meant watching how the first baseman or third baseman stood or how they played a bunt.”
That open-minded approach immediately paid off when she arrived at Baylor as she started 52 games as a freshman playing either shortstop or catcher for the Lady Bears’ 2017 team that reached the Women’s College World Series.
While her catching skills were raw, Moore loved her arm and her willingness to learn the position. All-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni felt comfortable with Ellis behind the plate from the start.
“She’s very vocal,” Rodoni said. “I love a catcher who can talk to me. They don’t have to be the best fundamentally, but as long as they talk to me and I know they’re working just as hard, we go hand and hand. Her willingness to put work in wherever and to contribute to the team has been so huge for us.”
Rodoni threw a pair of no-hitters in the 2017 NCAA tournament regionals. Ellis caught the second one as the Lady Bears beat James Madison, 1-0, to advance to the Super Regional.
Ellis came through with her bat in the Super Regional against heavily favored Arizona when she drilled a key two-run double to help the Lady Bears pull off a 6-4 win to tie the series at a game apiece. Baylor went on to win the third game, 6-5, to advance to the program’s fourth World Series under Moore.
After watching the Lady Bears play in World Series in 2007, 2011 and 2014, it was a surreal experience for Ellis to be standing in Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium as a player.
“It was kind of weird, like an out of body experience,” Ellis said. “I remember walking into the stadium and they packed the house. There was not one open seat for any of the games. It was a really good time for us as a team. It was really cool for little girls who were once dreaming to be out there looking up and seeing little girls that used to be us.”
Ellis helped the Lady Bears reach NCAA regionals in 2018, and they appeared on their way back in 2020 before the season ended abruptly in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
When the NCAA ruled that the 2020 season didn’t count against players eligibility, it didn’t take Ellis long to announce that she was coming back for a fifth season.
“It was just disbelief at first that our season ended,” Ellis said. “So as soon as we got the opportunity to come back, it was yes, I didn’t even have to think about it. I felt I had more to give to this program, my family and myself, and this year has been good for me.”
Ellis’ love for the game filters across to her teammates. When they see how much the opportunity to play means to her, they want to match her passion.
“I think Taylor is one of the most passionate players I’ve ever been around,” said Baylor leftfielder Lou Gilbert. “She’s got this crazy passion for the game and to play the game. And she’s the perfect team player, where she’ll play anywhere we need her to. She does her job in the lineup and she does her job on the field and off the field.”
Ellis completed her master’s degree in sports management this spring after earning her bachelor’s degree in health and kinesiology after just 3½ years. She’s planning to start a career as a sports agent.
“I was going to stay at Baylor regardless to get my master’s, so when I got a chance to play another year it was a once in a lifetime deal that I couldn’t pass up,” Ellis said. “I want to help athletes get on professional teams. I want to start with the WNBA and also handle contracts overseas.”
After playing for a World Series team as a freshman, Ellis hopes to bookend her career in the same spot. With her career ticking down, she’s savoring every minute on the field.
“I didn’t think about it much until the last week or so,” Ellis said. “Now it’s reached the point where it’s ‘Is this the last one?’ That’s kind of scary and a harsh reality to face. But getting this extra year to play has been great for me personally because I could write my own ending.”