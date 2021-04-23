Versatility key for Baylor receivers

Forming a versatile receiving corps is much like constructing a basketball team in the eyes of new Baylor assistant Chansi Stuckey.

It takes an array of players with different sizes and skill sets to make defenses collapse.

“I think we have length, I think we have speed, I think we have some toughness,” Stuckey said. “So if we can kind of put all that together, and have guys begin to complement each other, I think that’s exactly what you look for in an elite group.”

Stuckey joined Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff as receivers coach in January after spending the last two years at alma mater Clemson. He served in an offensive player development role during 2020 and as a graduate assistant for the Tigers in 2019.

During his college days, Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. A 2006 first-team all-ACC selection, Stuckey finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns before playing five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

Stuckey likes the talent and experience he sees in Baylor’s receiving corps. Seniors R.J. Sneed and Tyquan Thornton have the capability to make spectacular catches with their athleticism and leaping ability.