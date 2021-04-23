Versatility key for Baylor receivers

Forming a versatile receiving corps is much like constructing a basketball team in the eyes of new Baylor assistant Chansi Stuckey.
It takes an array of players with different sizes and skill sets to make defenses collapse.
“I think we have length, I think we have speed, I think we have some toughness,” Stuckey said. “So if we can kind of put all that together, and have guys begin to complement each other, I think that’s exactly what you look for in an elite group.”
Stuckey joined Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s staff as receivers coach in January after spending the last two years at alma mater Clemson. He served in an offensive player development role during 2020 and as a graduate assistant for the Tigers in 2019.
During his college days, Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. A 2006 first-team all-ACC selection, Stuckey finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns before playing five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.
Stuckey likes the talent and experience he sees in Baylor’s receiving corps. Seniors R.J. Sneed and Tyquan Thornton have the capability to make spectacular catches with their athleticism and leaping ability.
“I’ve gotten lucky with R.J. and Ty,” Sneed said. “They were voted captains by their peers. That speaks to who they are as people and what they do off the field. I may bounce things off them, what they’ve done in the past. Hey is this beneficial? Do you like this? What do you want to do? Understanding the whys and communicating that down to the younger guys, so they’ve been instrumental in this transition for me.”
Josh Fleeks and Jaylen Ellis can burn defenses with their speed while veterans Gavin Holmes and Jared Atkinson have overcome hardships to bring toughness and experience to the wide receivers room.
Spring freshman enrollees Javon Gipson from George Ranch High School and Elijah Bean from Summer Creek are receivers the Bears can build around in the future.
“They’re kids straight out of high school, should be going to prom,” Stuckey said. “And they’re here with bigger, a lot faster, a lot more veteran guys, trying to compete. Gip is a guy that can play inside and outside, he has a unique skill set. And for Bean, he’s still learning. He’s put on I think 18 pounds.”
There’s even some Ivy League flavor in Baylor’s receiving corps. Fifth-year senior Drew Estrada, a former Texas high school player at Argyle, transferred to Baylor after making 110 catches for 1,418 yards the last four seasons at Dartmouth.
“I expect Drew to be a major contributor for us this year,” Stuckey said. “We got to see what he can do. He can play all three (receiver) positions, which is critical. He’s extremely smart, very savvy in his route running.”
Nobody on the Baylor squad has delivered more spectacular catches than Sneed, who has made 81 catches for 933 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons.
But Stuckey wants Sneed to make it easier on himself by working to get into better position to make routine catches.
“I joke with him and say, ‘You are making these catches a lot harder than they need to be,” Stuckey said. “You don’t have to do all that if you just follow the teaching, follow the technique. That will be an easy catch for you. So we go back and forth. But he’s really come along. He’s really stepped it up a notch and doing the right thing and still making those tough plays. He’s making the hard plays look routine.”
After making 45 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns for Baylor’s 2019 Sugar Bowl team, Thornton’s numbers slipped to 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in six injury-plagued games in 2020.
Now a senior, the 6-3, 182-pound Thornton is looking to exceed his dynamic sophomore season.
“I feel like this will be a good year for me,” Thornton said. “I was battling a lot of injuries last year, but this year I’m pretty healthy. I just want to be more dominant in everything I do. Keeping my eyes on the ball and seeing it. Like Coach Stuckey says, taking care of the football.”
Stuckey has made a point of not going back and looking at film of his receivers from past seasons. He wants all of them to start with a clean slate.
“I made a specific choice not to look at anything they did last year because I didn’t want to come in with any type of misconception, any judgment,” Stuckey said. “I want to see them from Ground Zero. Break them down and build them up. Just have a fair chance across the board, and those guys have responded.”