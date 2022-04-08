Versatility vital for Baylor safeties

Since joining Dave Aranda’s coaching staff in January, Ronnie Wheat’s life can be described as tornadic.

Not only does he coach Baylor’s safeties, he’s also the special teams coordinator. He’s had to learn the names and strengths of a lot of new players, get comfortable with Aranda’s staff, and begin settling into his new home with his wife and family.

“You get into it you’re like I don’t know where my deodorant is at, and it’s 4:30 in the morning, I’m going to have to figure this out or I’m going to smell bad all day, so it’s not a good feeling,” Wheat said. “Just figuring out all that stuff, like where’s the stuff at the house, where are my players, how do they react to this coaching, my coaching staff, the guys around me, getting to know them a little bit more.”

But there’s one area where Wheat has considerable insight: He probably knows Aranda as well as anybody on the coaching staff.

That comes from seven seasons as LSU’s lead defensive analyst, including four serving with Aranda when he was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator from 2016-19.

“A lot of people are like, how well do you know Coach Aranda?” Wheat said. “Extremely well because I was his right-hand man at LSU for four years. To see how much he’s grown as a head coach, to see the way he does it is really unique. I don’t think there are a lot of places in the country that do things the way we do them.”

When Aranda talks about building a family atmosphere at Baylor, Wheat says it’s real. That was a big part of the package that drew Wheat to Baylor after two years as Nevada’s linebackers coach.

“A lot of people talk about family, a lot of people say stuff about person over player, and honestly it’s a line of lies,” Wheat said. “Here it’s actually real. I think he does a great job of making sure assistants are not just doing football, but making sure they’re taking care of our guys, making sure they’re getting to know them and having personal meetings, talking about academics, and making sure they’re going to be equipped for life after football.”

As Baylor’s safeties coach, Wheat believes his players are building a close bond that’s going to translate into a strong unit.

He’s making them learn multiple positions this spring, including the free, weak and star safety spots. He wants them to be ready to play anywhere when they start the season Sept. 3 against Albany.

“Most definitely, versatility is something Coach Wheat is preaching,” said Baylor fifth-year senior safety Christian Morgan. “He teaches us all three safety positions, so we can just plug and play wherever.”

Morgan’s experience will be essential to the success of Baylor’s safeties since he’s started 18 games over the past two seasons. He made 29 tackles and led the Bears with six pass breakups last season, but he was overshadowed by the phenomenal play of All-American Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 safety JT Woods.

With Pitre likely to be chosen in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft and Woods also an NFL hopeful, Morgan is ready to take over the leadership role at safety.

“It’s really the reason I came back to spread my wings to the young guys,” Morgan said. “I’m in a leadership role now. It’s a little bit different without having Terrel (Bernard), Pitre and JT. I wanted to come back and leave a legacy. These young guys behind me, I want to build them up and get as ready as possible, so they can produce in a game.”

Junior Devin Neal also appears ready to step into a bigger role after making 22 tackles in 13 games off the bench last season.

“I’ve mainly been working at the weak safety spot, but I’ve also been doing mental reps at the other spots as well, just in case,” Neal said. “It’s really been like a mind twister so far, because usually you’re having like one set position and being like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to do this and that.’ But I feel like overall it adds more versatility to the secondary as a whole.”

Sophomore Lorando Johnson, who played in eight games last season including a start in the Sugar Bowl, could step into Pitre’s star position because of his strengths as a pass defender and tackler. Johnson was nicknamed Snaxx after he arrived at Baylor because of his tendency to eat fruit snacks and hot fries between meals, but now he’s a chiseled 5-11, 200 pounds.

“My first year here, I had a little weight on me, and it (Snaxx) just stuck with me,” Johnson said.

Other safeties in the mix include redshirt freshman Devin Lemear, junior Griffin Speaks and true freshman Alfonzo Allen. Wheat likes the eagerness they’ve shown to play different positions throughout the spring as he tries to put them in the best spots to build a formidable group.

Working on drills until the players perfect them is important to Wheat.

“You want them to understand your expectations, so we spend a lot of time going over those expectations and making sure that is crystal clear on the field and off the field,” Wheat said. “Some guys look at me like ‘Don’t make me a robot.’ I say I’m not trying to make you a robot. I’m trying to make sure your technique is so perfect that you get into a game situation you just fall into that technique. It’s been really good so far.”

Though Pitre and Woods are gone, they left great examples of hard work and leadership that the returning safeties continue to draw from.

“Just to keep your head down and grind,” Neal said. “Like Pitre, watching his story, it was amazing how he came in with that (2017) class and came from like nothing. He just worked his tail off. And JT as well, he did the same thing.”

