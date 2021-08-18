Veteran Baylor soccer team brings high expectations

The Bears missed the NCAA tournament last season after finishing 5-5-3, but they’ve got a lot of reasons to be optimistic heading into this season.

This will be one of the most experienced teams Jobson has put on the field since last season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19.

All-Big 12 goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and midfielder Ally Henderson-Ashkinos have been with the Baylor soccer team for five years while defender Sarah Norman will enter her fifth year at Baylor and fourth on the soccer team. Backup goalkeeper Alyssa Navarrete played four seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Baylor as a graduate student.

Though Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, Jobson and his squad expect a much higher finish.

“The expectations now are pretty high because it’s evident that they took care of what they needed in the summer and they’re prepared,” Jobson said. “We’re starting to get some girls back who have been out for a bit, so health is coming along. We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”

Wandt ranks third in school history with 257 career saves including 58 last season. Jobson believes she can play with more freedom since Baylor has a pair of talented backup goalkeepers in Navarette and sophomore Lauren Traywick.