Veteran Baylor soccer team brings high expectations

After the COVID-fueled chaos of last season, Baylor can’t wait to play a full soccer schedule this fall.
The Bears are holding full practices, eating together and traveling as a group.
Those are things they’ll never take for granted again as they open the season at 6 p.m. Thursday against Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Baylor will face North Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Fargo before playing its home opener against Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“There’s a lot of excitement really about getting on the road this weekend, having a real road trip where we can actually have team dinners, and really commune and have the family atmosphere that we missed out on last year,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson.
The COVID-19 Delta variant is lurking, but Jobson said all of the coaching staff and most of the players had been vaccinated by the start of practice two weeks ago.
The Bears hope to play their full 18-game schedule this fall instead of splitting it between the fall and spring and canceling some games like last year when COVID-19 wreaked havoc.
“Over half the team hasn’t experienced a true travel trip and a true season,” said Baylor junior midfielder Maddie Algya. “Even our sophomores didn’t get to experience something like this. Everyone is super excited, especially because last year was so harsh on COVID.”
The Bears missed the NCAA tournament last season after finishing 5-5-3, but they’ve got a lot of reasons to be optimistic heading into this season.
This will be one of the most experienced teams Jobson has put on the field since last season didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19.
All-Big 12 goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and midfielder Ally Henderson-Ashkinos have been with the Baylor soccer team for five years while defender Sarah Norman will enter her fifth year at Baylor and fourth on the soccer team. Backup goalkeeper Alyssa Navarrete played four seasons at Georgetown before transferring to Baylor as a graduate student.
Though Baylor was picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, Jobson and his squad expect a much higher finish.
“The expectations now are pretty high because it’s evident that they took care of what they needed in the summer and they’re prepared,” Jobson said. “We’re starting to get some girls back who have been out for a bit, so health is coming along. We’re definitely trending in the right direction.”
Wandt ranks third in school history with 257 career saves including 58 last season. Jobson believes she can play with more freedom since Baylor has a pair of talented backup goalkeepers in Navarette and sophomore Lauren Traywick.
“We have three goalkeepers that can play just about anywhere,” Jobson said. “So knock on wood, if something happens to Jen, we’re in a really good place. What’s really nice is Jen actually feels a sense of relief too, knowing she can play outside of herself even more, knowing there is someone waiting who can handle it should something happen.”
Taylor Moon will be Baylor’s top scoring threat after leading the Bears with six goals last season, and recording a hat trick in a 5-0 exhibition win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Thursday.
But Jobson believes the Bears will have scoring threats all over the field. Henderson-Ashkinos scored three goals last season while Mackenzie Anthony scored two goals and Chloe Japic accumulated a goal and a team-high four assists.
Freshman Haven Terry has been impressive while junior Elizabeth Kooiman is another scoring threat. Midfielders Algya and Gabby Mueller hit goals against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“That’s a nice position to be in because you’re way more dangerous to your opponent than when it's 'Hey let’s shut down Taylor Moon and we’ve got them,’” Jobson said. “Well they shut down Taylor Moon, then you’ve got some other problems across the front line and into the midfield.”
One of Baylor’s soccer’s traditions is stingy defense, and this season should be no different.
Former Waco High star Kayley Ables is a senior who has been an all-Big 12 defender. Japic, Norman and Sarah Hornyak are veterans while freshmen Kate Zimmerman and Ava Colberg have shown progress during the preseason.
“We’re always solid defensively, but for once in the last two years we have some depth also,” Jobson said. “If someone goes down, we’re not in a world of hurt, kind of like in our goalkeeper position.”
Though No. 9 Texas A&M shut out Baylor, 2-0, in Sunday’s final exhibition game in College Station, Jobson likes the competitiveness and depth his team showed.
“We played it like a true exhibition,” Jobson said. “Toward the later part of the match, we were giving some people some opportunity to get experience because those are the games we can get experience. Once it really starts, we’ve got to know if people can do it or not.”
After facing a challenging nonconference schedule that includes dates against Wisconsin and Oregon, the Bears will open Big 12 play on Sept. 23 against No. 16 Oklahoma State in Stillwater followed by No. 8 TCU on Sept. 26 in Fort Worth.
But the Bears will take whatever this season throws at them after the weirdness of last season.
“We learned that we really just value our family time, with our family being our team because we really missed that last year,” Wandt said. “So just getting to hang out with our teammates every single day has helped us with chemistry on the field. So we’re just growing that.”