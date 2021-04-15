 Skip to main content
Vital declares for NBA Draft
Vital declares for NBA Draft

Forward Mark Vital became the third player off Baylor's national championship team to declare for the NBA Draft.

Vital made his announcement on Thursday after guard Davion Mitchell declared for the draft on Tuesday followed by forward Matthew Mayer on Wednesday. A projected lottery pick, Mitchell said he would sign with an agent while Mayer will keep his college eligibility open.

As a fifth-year senior, the 6-5 Vital's versatility and experience was a key to the Bears' championship. He averaged 5.6 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds and keyed Baylor's defense with his ability to guard any position on the floor.

