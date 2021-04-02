Vital finishing Baylor career at pinnacle

INDIANAPOLIS — After Baylor clinched its first Big 12 championship with a win over West Virginia in Morgantown, coach Scott Drew joked that fifth-year senior forward Mark Vital was the only guy who had been around the basketball program longer than himself.
It only seems like Vital predated Drew’s 18 seasons at Baylor.
The energetic 6-5 forward loves playing the role of the grizzled old vet who does all the dirty work.
This weekend, Vital will cap his career by playing in Baylor’s First Final Four appearance since 1950 against Houston in the national semifinals at 4:14 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I’m super excited to go to the Final Four,” Vital said. “I remember when we went to the Sweet 16 in 2017. We were like rock stars with all the fans following us. But you can’t beat this. It’s been a long time, but we’ve made a lot of history since I’ve been here.”
Helping the Bears win 91 games over the last four years, Vital has been connected to the Baylor basketball program longer than any of his teammates, and it isn’t even close. He committed to Baylor in 2013 before his sophomore year at Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles, La.
Vital joined the pipeline of Louisiana players who helped build Drew’s program as he followed guards Tweety Carter and LaceDarius Dunn and powerful forward Rico Gathers. That pipeline also includes All-America junior guard Jared Butler.
“Tweety was a good friend of mine and so was Rico,” Vital said. “He came to Lake Charles and used to dunk on our goals and break them. I met Isaiah Austin in Las Vegas in AAU ball. I came to Baylor games before I committed. Once they offered me, I took it. There weren’t too many guys from where I’m from who get to go to a school like Baylor.”
When Vital committed to Drew’s program, Baylor was coming off a pair of Elite Eight appearances in 2010 and 2012 and an NIT championship in 2013. But back then, he never thought of the possibility that the Bears would one day make the Final Four.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I saw none of this coming,” Vital said. “Going on history, Baylor hadn’t been to a Final Four in a long time. But we’re here now.”
During his redshirt year in 2016-17, Vital found a role model in Ish Wainright, who wasn’t a big scorer but did other things like rebounding, playing strong defense and inspiring the team with his hustle.
Vital began making an impact for the Bears as a redshirt freshman coming off the bench in 2017-18 before moving into a starting role the last three years.
Last year, Vital emerged as one of the best defenders in the country and has continued to thrive in that role this season. He's the perfect complement to guard Davion Mitchell, the national defensive player of the year.
Vital’s nickname is the Villain. Though he can throw down a house-rattling dunk, he really loves to disrupt opposing team’s offensive plans.
“My mindset is to be the Villain, be the bad guy and do all the dirty work,” Vital said. “Everybody has a role that needs to be played, so I try to play my role. I watch a lot of film like (former NBA player) Tony Allen. Dennis Rodman was the bad guy and Charles Barkley was the bad guy. I started realizing I had those types of skills.”
Vital leaves big scoring numbers to teammates like Butler, Mitchell and MaCio Teague. That’s not his job and he knows it.
Though Vital leads the Bears with 6.7 rebounds per game and 25 blocks in 28 games, he also contributes a lot of other things that don’t always show up on the stat sheet. He’s the first player to volunteer for work in the trenches in Baylor’s basketball wars.
With his workmanlike style and unselfish attitude, Vital is the kind of player coaches love. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson would welcome him on his team anytime.
“Everybody needs somebody who’s kind of an enforcer,” Sampson said. “The first person I remember that people talked about as an enforcer was Maurice Lucas when he played with Bill Walton for the Portland Trailblazers in 1977. That’s what Mark Vital is: He is the enforcer. I don’t know what his true height is, but he plays like he’s about 6-10 and 250. Big heart, great body, tough to block out.”
Assign him to cover a 6-10 center, and Vital will make up for his five-inch height disadvantage by playing physical basketball and driving his man out of the paint. Stick him on a guard and he’ll use his quickness and strength to frustrate him into turnovers.
“I love to guard anybody,” Vital said. “I’d guard the coaches and the referees too. I like covering the other teams bigs because I can outrebound them. I can hurt their feelings because they’re getting beat by a smaller guy. I see them get frustrated a lot.”
Vital loves to watch NBA games from the 1980s and 1990s because referees allowed players to be more physical back then. He would have thrived in old Big East games. But in this era, he knows he has to be more careful or he’ll be sitting next to the coaches on the bench after getting into foul trouble.
In Baylor's four NCAA tournament games, Vital fouled out against Hartford and Arkansas and committed four fouls against Villanova.
“If it was anything like back in the day, I’d have a field day,” Vital said. “Now if I’m checking somebody smaller than me and hit them in the chest, they’ll call a foul. But that’s the way the game is now.”
After playing in Baylor’s zone earlier in his career, Vital has loved switching to man-to-man defense the last two years because he can play more aggressively.
“Defense wins championships, and I always told Coach Drew that we’re a good enough team to play man,” Vital said. “I didn’t like to play zone, and I was so happy when we switched.”
Drew knows Vital’s value to the team and how much he inspires other players to go full throttle every minute on the court.
“Mark does so many little things that constitute winning, and the great thing is the players respect that and appreciate that and so does Baylor Nation,” Drew said. “The best players always play to their strengths. I know that’s one of the toughest things in modern day with all the social media, a lot of times they always question what people can’t do. Then everybody tries to prove what they aren’t great at just to show them they can do it.”
Since playing one of the best games of his career with a 10-point, 15-rebound performance in Baylor’s 88-73 win over Texas Tech on Senior Day, Vital has averaged 9.2 rebounds in the last seven games.
A lot of former Baylor players like watching Vital play because they see the effort he puts into every possession.
“One of my favorite players is Mark Vital,” said Terrance Thomas, who played forward for Drew’s first team in 2003-04. “He doesn’t get enough credit. You have to match his intensity. His energy is contagious, and he plays so hard and unselfish.”