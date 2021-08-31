Vital looking for NFL future

Former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital announced on social media Monday that he's turning his focus to becoming an NFL player.

Vital was a starting forward for Baylor's national championship team and was regarded as one of the best defensive players in the country. He played with the Portland Trailblazers as an undrafted free agent in the NBA Summer League where he averaged 1.3 points and four rebounds in three games.

Focusing on his basketball career, Vital hasn't played football since middle school in Lake Charles, La. A potential tight end, Vital will be the third former Baylor basketball player to give football a shot at that position in recent years.

Rico Gathers was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and was on the practice squad for two seasons before playing in 2018 and making three catches for 45 yards. Ish Wainwright helped the Baylor basketball team reach the Sweet 16 in 2017 before joining the Baylor football team and making four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the fall of 2017.

