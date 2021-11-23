Viva la Mexico: Baylor women headed for Cancun Challenge

All of that will put the expectations on Baylor to have a clean slate in Cancun.

The Bears started their road trip by playing at No. 3 Maryland on Sunday. Baylor guard Sarah Andrews had an open look from 3-point range to tie the game at the buzzer, but the shot missed and the now-second-ranked Terrapins claimed a 79-76 win.

Collen didn’t take any moral victories from playing Maryland close, though. She said her team is still trying to click.

“It just takes time, it takes chemistry,” Collen said. “None of these guards and posts played together a year ago. I think everybody thought that (NaLyssa Smith) and (Queen Egbo) would carry us and Lyss did in moments. But it takes more than one player in a really good game to do that.”

Smith scored 30 with 15 rebounds against the Terrapins, boosting her season averages to 21.8 points and 12 boards.

However, Egbo played just 18 minutes and scored three points with three rebounds in the Maryland game.