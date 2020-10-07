Volleyball Bears look to extend streak vs. Sooners

The No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team will take aim at its 21st straight home win when it faces Oklahoma, Thursday and Friday at the Ferrell Center. Start time for both matches is 6 p.m.

The Bears (3-1) have won three straight matches since a season-opening road loss to Kansas. They swept TCU in their first home series last week.

And they’ve done so behind a powerful attack that leads the country in hitting percentage at .363. Sophomore Kara McGhee sits No. 2 nationally at .514, while redshirt sophomore Lauren Harrison is sixth at .432.

Senior Yossiana Pressley needs only one more kill to reach 1,500 for her career.

Oklahoma (0-2) opened its season by getting swept by No. 1 Texas two weeks ago, then the Sooners had a bye last week.