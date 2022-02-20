Vols edge Baylor in ITA semis, 4-2

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Baylor men’s tennis team’s run at the ITA National Championship ended in the semifinals as Tennessee defeated the Bears, 4-2.
Baylor’s Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek won on the No. 1 and No. 6 singles courts respectively to bring the Bears within 3-2 after Tennessee claimed the doubles point and the No. 4 and 5 courts.
But Tennessee’s Emile Hudd defeated Sven Lah, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7), on the No. 3 court to clinch the match.
Baylor advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 10 Kentucky, 4-3, late on Saturday night.
Jaumpi Mazzuchi sent the Bears into the semifinals by winning a three-set match on the No. 6 singles court. Mazzuchi claimed a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Wildcats’ Yasha Zemel.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
