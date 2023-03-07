We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• The Baylor men lost both games to Iowa State in the regular season by 15 points, and that's who they get Thursday morning to open the Big 12 tournament in front of a hostile crowd that will be packed with Cyclones fans. Is Kansas City a fair setting for Texas teams? What do the Bears need to do to get over that gold-and-red hump, and how do you peg their odds to win the tourney?

• Meanwhile, the Baylor women will also see some partisan crowds with a Friday night game vs. Iowa State. The Bears and Cyclones split their regular-season series with an early win up in Ames for BU and then a heartbreaking double-OT loss in Waco for Baylor. What do they need to do to pull off a win, and how do you see them going?

• Let's talk NCAA Tournament: With Selection Sunday just days away, what are your final predictions for the Baylor men and women, and how far do you see each fo them going?

• In addition to being Top 25 pollsters, Brice and John get to vote for All-America teams, too: Here are their picks for those teams, as well as Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.

