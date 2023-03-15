We're ready to dig into these Baylor and NCAA topics:

• The Baylor men are a 3 seed in the South Region vs. UC Santa Barbara, and they're headed to Denver. The winner gets Creighton or N.C. State, a 6-11 matchup. Could this be a favorable road to the Sweet 16 for the Bears, do you think?

• As for the Baylor women, they're a 7 seed — better than the 8/9 some projected, largely on the strength of their wins. They get to play Alabama in Storrs, Connecticut, on Saturday, and then the winner will likely get UConn, a 2 seed. Is there any chance the Bears can pull a big upset of the host and face the second weekend?

• The brackets are set and prognostications are flying everywhere, it seems. Who do you like to win it all, on the men's and the women's side?

• Hitting the road for Denver and Connecticut for the NCAA Tournament: John and Brice talk food, attractions and more as they get out of town for a few days (and hopefully not just one weekend).

Music: https://purple-planet.com