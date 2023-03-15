The return of the Trib podcast Top 25 Voter Pod — where we never mail in our ballots — brings AP Top 25 poll voters and Baylor beat writers John Werner and Brice Cherry together for an impromptu conversation about Big 12 hoops and all things college basketball.
We're ready to dig into these Baylor and NCAA topics:
• The Baylor men are a 3 seed in the South Region vs. UC Santa Barbara, and they're headed to Denver. The winner gets Creighton or N.C. State, a 6-11 matchup. Could this be a favorable road to the Sweet 16 for the Bears, do you think?
• As for the Baylor women, they're a 7 seed — better than the 8/9 some projected, largely on the strength of their wins. They get to play Alabama in Storrs, Connecticut, on Saturday, and then the winner will likely get UConn, a 2 seed. Is there any chance the Bears can pull a big upset of the host and face the second weekend?
• The brackets are set and prognostications are flying everywhere, it seems. Who do you like to win it all, on the men's and the women's side?
• Hitting the road for Denver and Connecticut for the NCAA Tournament: John and Brice talk food, attractions and more as they get out of town for a few days (and hopefully not just one weekend).
