We're ready to dig into these Baylor and Big 12 topics:

• It's Senior Day at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, as the Baylor men host Iowa state and the women welcome in West Virginia. Let's talk about those seniors and what they've meant to these programs — Adam Flagler, Flo Thamba, Caitlin Bickle, Ja'Mee Asberry and others, fuzzy COVID eligibility or not.

• That win over Texas in Austin last week was certainly Nicki Collen's best coaching job at Baylor, as Brice wrote in a recent column. She seemed to push all the right buttons in a nothing-to-lose situation and thwart the Longhorns' title hopes with a 63-54 win. And now her team could end an up-and-down year on a four-game win streak.

• The Baylor men won't 3-peat for the conference title as Kansas has it sewn up, but could the Bears, who were injury-riddled are much healthier than a year ago, wind up going much deeper in the NCAA Tournament this year after bowing out last year in the second round? This team seems to have a deeper bench, is healthy and could go pretty far if they can overcome some streaky shooting.

• Who are your Big 12 Player of the Year and Coach of the Year picks? Teams in the state of Kansas should sweep the men's awards, it seems, while the bests on the women's side are a bit of a toss-up — especially after Rori Harmon's eyebrow-raising comments after Texas' loss to Baylor last week.

