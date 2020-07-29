Waco Kickoff Luncheon taking on virtual look for 2020

Anyone who has attended a Zoom meeting for work over the past few months has probably halted their video feed or ducked out of the frame for a bite to eat at least once.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is celebrating that hunger-busting idea with a familiar event, albeit with a twist.

The 32nd annual Kickoff Luncheon will be held Aug. 13 in a virtual manner, via Zoom. COVID-19 will prevent the Chamber of Commerce from putting on the event in its normal fashion, with a packed-house luncheon at either the Baylor Club or Ferrell Center. But they didn’t want to do away with it altogether, said Amanda Haygood, the Chamber’s director of special events.

So buy a ticket, grab some lunch, and settle in for a little virtual football talk.

“Really, the sports series is such a huge, integral part of the events that we do and our partnership with Baylor and MCC,” Haygood said. “We really wanted to find a way that we could still have a variation of this event, because it’s such a huge success. It’s such a part of football — you kick off the football season with the Kickoff Luncheon. So, it’s going to look a little different, but the big thing is that we’re still talking about football and still making an impact in the community.”