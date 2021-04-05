Waco's Johnson, Baylor's Young-Malcolm make Texas Sports Hall of Fame class

Young-Malcolm, a native of the the West Indies, was Kim Mulkey’s first consensus All-American player at Baylor. She won that honor twice, and in 2005 directed the Lady Bears to the NCAA title while being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. When she finished at Baylor, she was the Big 12’s all-time leader in points, rebounds and double-doubles, as well as one of just four players in NCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals. After college, Young-Malcolm became a four-time All-WNBA player with the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Ware spent 12 years in the NFL, including nine with the Cowboys. The outside linebacker tied an NFL record by registering a sack in 10 consecutive games, and was the 29th player in league history to reach 100 sacks. He made nine Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro four times.

Waters made All-ACC as a quarterback and wide receiver at Clemson before moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing safety in the NFL. He played in five Super Bowls in his 12-year NFL career, and still ranks second in Cowboys history in interceptions (41). After retiring from playing in 1981, he went into coaching and broadcasting.