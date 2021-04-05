Waco's Johnson, Baylor's Young-Malcolm make Texas Sports Hall of Fame class

She’s a national championship-winning Baylor legend. He’s a Waco product who maintained his luminous play in college and the NFL.
No, it’s not the introduction to a couple of Oscar presenters. It’s the local flavor for the latest induction class to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Former Lady Bears basketball star Sophia Young-Malcolm and longtime Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson have been selected for the 2021 induction class of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. The 2021 inductees also include Dallas Cowboys sack king DeMarcus Ware, Olympic track gold medalist Leroy Burrell and former Cowboys defensive back Charlie Waters.
They’ll join Class of 2020 members Francie Larrieu Smith, Teresa Weatherspoon, Shane Lechler and Teresa Weatherspoon for the induction ceremony, which is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Extraco Events Center. Other Class of 2020 members Adrian Beltre, Clint Dempsey and Robert Griffin III will be enshrined at a later date, more conducive with their schedules. (The 2020 banquet was delayed due to COVID-19.)
Johnson was an all-state and Super Centex linebacker at Waco High who led the Lions to the Class 5A quarterfinals as both a junior and senior. The top linebacker recruit in the state, he signed with the Texas Longhorns, where he dominated for four years. He was a two-time consensus All-American, a four-time All-Big 12 performer and the winner of the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. Johnson went on to play 13 years in the NFL, making three straight Pro Bowls for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2011-13.
Young-Malcolm, a native of the the West Indies, was Kim Mulkey’s first consensus All-American player at Baylor. She won that honor twice, and in 2005 directed the Lady Bears to the NCAA title while being named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. When she finished at Baylor, she was the Big 12’s all-time leader in points, rebounds and double-doubles, as well as one of just four players in NCAA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals. After college, Young-Malcolm became a four-time All-WNBA player with the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Ware spent 12 years in the NFL, including nine with the Cowboys. The outside linebacker tied an NFL record by registering a sack in 10 consecutive games, and was the 29th player in league history to reach 100 sacks. He made nine Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro four times.
Waters made All-ACC as a quarterback and wide receiver at Clemson before moving to the defensive side of the ball and playing safety in the NFL. He played in five Super Bowls in his 12-year NFL career, and still ranks second in Cowboys history in interceptions (41). After retiring from playing in 1981, he went into coaching and broadcasting.
Burrell starred at the University of Houston from 1985-90, breaking Carl Lewis’s long jump record as a freshman by going 26-9. At the 1992 Olympic Games, he helped the U.S. sprint relay team win a gold medal and set a new world record with a time of 37.40 seconds. His personal-best of 9.85 seconds in the 100-meter dash ranks 14th all-time. He has coached the UH track team for the past 22 years, helping the Cougars win 155 All-America honors and 39 Conference USA team titles.
Weatherspoon is a Pineland, Texas, native who went on to become one of the best basketball players in Louisiana Tech and WNBA history. Larrieu Smith was one of the country’s top distance runners and a five-time Olympian who went on to become a successful track coach at Southwestern University in Gerogetown. Lechler was a two-time All-American punter at Texas A&M who developed into one of the NFL’s top all-time punters with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans, making seven-time All-Pro teams. Carter won four state shot put titles at Red Oak High School before going on to greatness as a collegian at the University of Texas and as an Olympian, winning gold in 2016.
Tickets for the banquet are $200 each, $600 for a table, or $1,400 for a combo table of eight. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, call Krista Martin at 800-567-9561.