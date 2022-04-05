Walcott, Milton lead way for Baylor cornerbacks

His mother named him Alfahiyl, but he says you can call him Al.

Whatever name Al Walcott wants to go by, he’s the guy who returned an interception for a Sugar Bowl-record 96-yard touchdown to help propel Baylor to a 21-7 win over Ole Miss.

Not that he remembers every detail about the game-turning second-quarter play for the New Year’s Day game’s first score.

“I’m going to be honest, when I was running I felt like I blacked out,” Walcott said. “All I know I was just trying to run for my life and score and help the team.”

As a senior cornerback, Walcott will be counted on to deliver a lot of big plays for the Bears in 2022. He and fifth-year senior Mark Milton bring considerable experience to arguably the most challenging position in football.

Walcott started eight games at cornerback last season, while Milton made just two starts but saw a lot of playing time.

“We’ve got some good leadership, some guys who have played some meaningful snaps in Al Walcott and Mark Milton,” said Baylor cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis. “We’ve got some young talent in Chateau Reed and AJ McCarty and Tevin Williams. Those guys are working and every day getting a little bit better and understanding the system.”

Though Walcott’s touchdown return was one of Baylor’s most memorable plays last season, he showed a lot of consistency by intercepting three passes, breaking up five, and collecting 33 tackles in the 12 games he played.

“I feel like it is the hardest position,” Walcott said. “I feel like it challenges me as a player and a person mentally. As a corner, you have to really be technically sound. Receivers these days are very talented, especially ours.”

Walcott came to Baylor in 2020 after one season at Butler (Kansas) Community College. After playing mostly special teams in 2020, Walcott improved dramatically last season as he used his 6-2, 211-pound frame to play a physical brand of football against receivers.

Now he’s ready to step into a bigger leadership role and groom the younger cornerbacks.

“I have people tell me that people do look up to me and that I have a significant role on this team,” Walcott said. “I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to. With that confidence, I feel like I can pass it down to the young guys. When they do step into a bigger role, they’re going to be just perfect and execute.”

Returning for a fifth season, Milton has been around so long that some of the younger defensive backs call him Uncle Mark.

“A couple of the guys call me Unc,” Milton said. “I remember when I was a younger guy, I used to mess around with some of the older guys, and now I’m them. Taking some of the younger guys in my position group, I have to mold them and show them what to do.”

Milton came up through the program with Kalon Barnes and Raleigh Texada, and learned a lot from playing with those former Baylor cornerbacks who are hoping to make NFL teams this year.

“We came up together and studied the playbook together,” Milton said. “When we got here, it was Grayland Arnold and Jameson Houston, and they showed us what to do and we kind of carried it on.”

After winning the Big 12 championship, Milton expects the Bears to get every opponent’s best shot in 2022.

“When we play everybody this year, it’s going to be everybody’s Big 12 championship,” Milton said. “Last year you could say we took everyone by surprise, but this year they know. We've got to act like we’re starting from ground one and build it up from a strong foundation in order to do what we did last year or better.”

Sophomores Chateau Reed and AJ McCarty and redshirt freshman Tevin Williams are still works in progress at cornerback. Reed played receiver and defensive back at Lawton (Oklahoma) High School, and was rated the No. 65 safety nationally in the 2020 class by 247 Sports.

Like Walcott, Reed is big for a cornerback at 6-2, 188 pounds. But he’s still developing on his cornerback skills.

“In high school, I was just athletic,” Reed said. “I just ran faster than everybody. Everyone’s athletic over here. My freshman year when I came in, I had no technique. I didn’t even know how to backpedal and open up. So that whole year (2020), that’s pretty much all I worked on, and I feel like that gave me the edge.”

McCarty was mostly known for his receiving skills at Brownwood, making 44 receptions for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. McCarty believes he’s developing into a better cornerback.

“I’m starting to see the bigger picture of everything and everything is starting to click,” McCarty said. “So it’s like I’m locked-in. When I was first here, it was like everything was going too fast. So the difference is just me knowing and being able to put it on the field.”

With Baylor’s younger cornerbacks looking to Walcott and Milton for guidance, Curtis expects them to give the Bears the depth they need at a notoriously challenging position.

“It’s a comfort for those guys, and they can look for guys like Mark and Al for confidence because they’ve done it before,” Curtis said. “Sometimes when you’re young, you try to psyche yourself up and think of it as more than what it is. Hey, relax and play, and do what you do in practice. If practice is a fast level like we talk about, then things will be fine.”

BEAR FACTS: Baylor's Green and Gold Spring Game has been set for noon on April 23 at McLane Stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.