Sometimes legends walk among us every day, and they’re as approachable as anyone else. Can we take them for granted? Sure, it’s possible.

But it doesn’t seem to be the case with Walter Abercrombie.

If you’ve been around Waco and Baylor for a while, you know Walter. Everyone knows Walter. You’ve probably encountered him somewhere around town. He’s as Waco as it gets.

But his familiarity doesn’t diminish his status as a legend.

On Thursday, Baylor highlighted Abercrombie, one of its favorite sons, through its popular “Lunch with a Legend” speaker series at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Abercrombie, the longtime director of Baylor’s “B” Association for former athletes, actually serves on the panel that helps select the speakers for the event. But as emcee John Morris told it, the panel unanimously voted Abercrombie to be honored during the one meeting this summer where he was out of town.

He initially protested the idea, thinking no one would show up. But Walter couldn’t have been more wrong in that regard. Heck, when I showed up (on time) for Thursday’s luncheon, you couldn’t find a parking spot anywhere in either in the Hall of Fame parking lot or any of the adjacent lots. A bunch of us had to take to the grass to park. That’s how many people wanted to come hear Walter’s stories and honor their friend. Organizers confirmed it was one of the biggest crowds in the history of the “Lunch with a Legend” series, rivaling the events that featured former head coach Grant Teaff and linebacker Mike Singletary.

“I was like, who would really care about what I have to say? They see me all the time,” Abercrombie said. “But this is quite an honor, and I can tell you my heart is full to see so many people show up today.”

Growing up in Waco, just three blocks from the Baylor campus, Abercrombie loved to play all sports, but especially football. His mom was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and the family also cheered on the hometown Baylor Bears, even though in the early years of young Walter’s life there wasn’t anyone who looked like him on the BU roster.

Abercrombie recalled when John Westbrook became the first Black player to suit up for Baylor in a game against Syracuse in 1966, and the lasting impact that made on his life as a 7-year-old watching the game on TV. Until that moment, Walter never thought “in my wildest dreams” that playing for the Bears was possible. But everything changed that day.

“I just remember seeing him on the field, how it lit up something inside of me, and it was encouragement that maybe one day I would be able to go to Baylor. As God would have it, the roads led this direction,” Abercrombie said. “It was a lot to overcome, so I’m thankful that I had the opportunity to see that and imagine that, because it lit up inside of me and encouraged me, gave me the motivation that you can make this happen, because the road has been paved.”

Abercrombie developed into a promising athlete at University High School. But his athletic career appeared to take a vicious turn when he suffered a severe knee injury his sophomore year.

“My question (to the doctors), as you can imagine, was would I be able to play again? I could tell the hesitancy in their voices in response,” Walter recalled. “You just don’t know. This was looked at, a lot of times, as a career-ending injury. But they said, ‘We’re going to pray about it, we’re going to pray for you, and ask you to pray about it.’ And I said, ‘I will.’”

Abercrombie underwent surgery on the knee. On Thursday he graciously thanked the doctor, Jim Bowden, who performed that surgery, as Bowden was in attendance. The rehabilitation still proved long and arduous. But Walter said he remembered being inspired by a poem about God’s blessings that helped him attack his comeback with a renewed vigor.

“I was inspired and I felt a message from God, saying, ‘I’m going to allow you to continue to play,’ and that’s what I did,” Abercrombie said.

Faith played a vital part in Walter’s life from an early age. His father served as the pastor of a church in Killeen during his youth, and Walter was frequently tapped to sing gospel songs. As he grew stronger and built his acclaim as a football player, he began drawing the interest of college coaches from all over the region. He was blessed with a variety of scholarship options.

As he entered his senior year, the question of “where is Walter going?” turned out to be a constant conversation topic around Waco. Baylor was in the mix, but it wasn’t until head coach Grant Teaff visited that church in Killeen that the die was truly cast.

Teaff, highly regarded as an orator whether he was delivering a pregame speech or a sermon from the pulpit, had been asked to come speak at the church. Abercrombie recalled that Teaff brought a stirring sermon about David and Goliath that moved many in the congregation. Before long, Walter spotted all the women in the church swaying from side to side and steadily offering up their choruses of “Amen!” and “That’s right!” agreements.

In all honesty, that’s the day he became a Baylor Bear.

“After that, every woman in that church would look at me and say, ‘Baby, I know you know where you’re going,’” Walter said, provoking laughter from the crowd.

Abercrombie followed through and signed with the Bears. Teaff told him he’d have a chance to start at running back as a freshman. But Baylor was loaded at the position at the time, as Walter found himself behind a couple of future Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks on the depth chart, Greg Hawthorne and Frank Pollard.

As fate would have it, though, Hawthorne and Pollard both suffered injuries in the 1978 season, thrusting Abercrombie into action in a big Southwest Conference game against Texas A&M. The Waco native made the most of his chance, rushing for 207 yards in a 24-6 win over the No. 12 Aggies in College Station. That set an NCAA record at the time for most rushing yards in a debut game, and it held up as Baylor’s single-game rushing mark for the next 16 years.

Abercrombie had the crowd at Thursday’s luncheon eating out of his hand. That proved doubly impressive, considering they were already stuffed thanks to a steak lunch provided by Bubba’s 33. But Walter managed to keep the crowd entertained even when telling tales long familiar to Baylor fans. For instance, there probably were few longtime BU supporters in the audience who hadn’t read or heard about the time that Kyle Woods offered up a rousing pregame speech before a game against Arkansas.

But Walter still did a fine job of setting the scene and infusing the story with genuine emotion. Woods had famously endured a spinal cord injury that rendered him partially paralyzed and relegated to a wheelchair. The Baylor team continued to rally around Woods and support him throughout the rest of his life. And of course they never forgot that moment, prior to the game against Arkansas in 1980, when Teaff invited Woods to come speak to the team.

“Kyle talked about his grandmother and he said, ‘Just like my grandmother said, I may give out, but I’ll never give up.’ He said that, and after he said it, he’s in this wheelchair and his future is basically sealed, he won’t walk again,” Abercrombie said. “But he stood up from that wheelchair, and let me tell you something, we left that locker room and Arkansas didn’t have a chance. They had no idea what they were up against. That’s the motivation we felt.”

The Bears made bacon out of the Hogs, 42-15.

Abercrombie left Baylor as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,665 yards, and he still ranks second on that chart behind only Shock Linwood (4,213). The Steelers, who had made a habit of drafting Baylor running backs, selected him with the No. 12 overall pick of the 1982 draft. He spent six seasons in Pittsburgh and another in Philadelphia before retiring from the NFL following the 1988 season.

After that, he made it back to Waco as rapidly as possible. He worked with Teaff at the American Football Coaches Association for about a decade, and has held a couple of different positions at his alma mater Baylor, most notably his current post leading the “B” Association.

Following Thursday’s luncheon, Ambercrombie stuck around to sign autographs and pose for photos. He shook hands and doled out hugs to the dozens of people who came out to share in his special day.

More than 40 years after he last suited up in a Baylor uniform, Walter’s place as one of the program’s all-time best running backs is secure.

His more lasting legacy is that he’s a legendary friend.