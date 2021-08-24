 Skip to main content
Baylor's Wandt named goalkeeper of week

Baylor's Jennifer Wandt was named Big 12 soccer goalkeeper of the week.

Wandt recorded six saves and allowed just one goal in Baylor's first two games of the season. The Bears opened with a 1-0 loss at Minnesota last Thursday before romping to a 4-0 win at North Dakota State on Sunday.

Wandt earned her sixth Big 12 weekly award, a Baylor soccer program record.

The Bears will face Nebraska in their home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

