Wandt saves Bears in scoreless tie with West Virginia

With Baylor controlling the ball, goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt wasn't in the middle of much action throughout the first 90 minutes of Sunday’s regular season home finale.
But once overtime started, Wandt showed why she’s been one of the Big 12’s best goalkeepers for the last five years.
Wandt collected three saves in the first of two overtimes to preserve a scoreless tie against West Virginia on Senior Day at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“Jen played fantastic as usual,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “She made some big saves defensively. Jen doesn’t always do a lot, but she comes up at big moments. It’s fitting on Senior Day that she does that again.”
Following the tie, third-place Baylor (8-3-6, 4-1-3) no longer has a shot at catching Big 12-leading TCU (6-1-1) in the regular season race. After playing Oklahoma on Thursday in Norman in the last regular season game, the Bears will turn their attention to the Big 12 tournament beginning Oct. 31 in Round Rock.
“At the end of the day, we don't really put too much thought into that (the regular season championship),” Wandt said. “But knowing that we're in the Big 12 tournament, that's solidified. After Oklahoma, we're just going to look for (the conference tournament) and try to win a championship out of that.”
The Bears were the more aggressive team during regulation as they outshot West Virginia 14-7. But the Mountaineers (9-4-4, 3-2-3) opened the first overtime in attack mode and nearly won the game.
Isabella Sibley drilled a high shot that Wandt reached up for as it hit the crossbar. AJ Rodriguez quickly got the rebound and rammed another shot toward the goal, but Wandt reacted quickly and stepped in front of it for a save.
“I hadn't had to do much big in 90 minutes, so to be able to come up big for my team in that moment was important to me,” Wandt said. “It was just kind of like a reaction thing. I didn't really think too much. It hit the crossbar and then it went to her, so I had to react in the moment.”
Minutes later, West Virginia was awarded a penalty kick after a foul by Baylor’s Ava Colberg. Once again, Wandt saved the Bears as she stepped in front of Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s shot.
The Bears had a chance to win in the first overtime as Taylor Moon made a mad dash toward the goal before colliding with West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey as she attempted a kick.
“I thought we had some good chances,” Jobson said. “West Virginia played really well defensively and shut down some opportunities we had. I didn’t feel like they had a ton of great opportunities until late in the game, but they definitely had some great chances too.”
During the first 45 minutes, Baylor had several chances to score as Mackenzie Anthony missed an open shot wide to the left. Maddie Algya and Elizabeth Kooiman also had good scoring opportunities but couldn’t finish them off.
Late in the second period, Chloe Brown couldn’t find the goal after making a strong drive from the right side. Massey finished with seven saves for West Virginia while Wandt collected five for the Bears.
“The game against West Virginia is always a grinding match,” Jobson said. “It’s always physical. You just have two really athletic teams going after it. It’s a never say die mentality. We’re playing for seedings at this point in the conference tournament next week, so a lot to play for, a lot of emotion on the field.”
Wandt, Algya and Moon were among eight Baylor seniors honored after the game as they were joined by Elena Reyna, Sarah Norman, Kayley Ables, Giuliana Cunningham and Ally Henderson-Ashkinos.
Wandt hasn’t allowed a goal since a 2-1 loss to Kansas on Oct. 7 in Lawrence. But the Bears’ only goals since then came in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Iowa State as they’ve played three scoreless ties.
“It was a tough game, 110 minutes, I think both sides battled really hard,” Wandt said. “Obviously, you'd rather win than tie, but we'll take the point at this point in time. With it being Senior Day, it was super fun to celebrate with the team and all of our families after so, just a really, really special day.”