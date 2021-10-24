Wandt saves Bears in scoreless tie with West Virginia

The Bears were the more aggressive team during regulation as they outshot West Virginia 14-7. But the Mountaineers (9-4-4, 3-2-3) opened the first overtime in attack mode and nearly won the game.

Isabella Sibley drilled a high shot that Wandt reached up for as it hit the crossbar. AJ Rodriguez quickly got the rebound and rammed another shot toward the goal, but Wandt reacted quickly and stepped in front of it for a save.

“I hadn't had to do much big in 90 minutes, so to be able to come up big for my team in that moment was important to me,” Wandt said. “It was just kind of like a reaction thing. I didn't really think too much. It hit the crossbar and then it went to her, so I had to react in the moment.”

Minutes later, West Virginia was awarded a penalty kick after a foul by Baylor’s Ava Colberg. Once again, Wandt saved the Bears as she stepped in front of Dilary Heredia-Beltran’s shot.

The Bears had a chance to win in the first overtime as Taylor Moon made a mad dash toward the goal before colliding with West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey as she attempted a kick.