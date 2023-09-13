Snail mail isn’t as prevalent among the kids anymore, but Washington State delivered an old-fashioned rejection letter on Wednesday.

The 11th-ranked Cougars walled up the net and cut down 18th-ranked Baylor’s attacking lanes in subduing the Bears, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, in nonconference volleyball action at the Ferrell Center. Washington State (9-1) racked up 11 total team blocks, neutralizing the Bears’ hitting prowess.

“I think they’re seasoned. Love their coaching staff, think the Greenys do a good job,” said Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre, referring to WSU head coach Jen Greeny and associate head coach Burdette Greeny, Jen’s husband. “They’re one of the best coaches in the country, how they’ve been able to be competitive year in and year out, doesn’t matter what team or athletes they have, they do a great job. Definitely a very senior-heavy, graduate-heavy team.”

That stands in stark contrast to Baylor (4-4), which features a baby-faced roster with no seniors to be found. Nevertheless, the Bears blazed to a sizzling start. They hit with authority and precision in the opening set, leading to a .310 attacking percentage.

After Manuela Bibinbe hammered a spike, and then on the next point Bibinbe and Averi Carlson teamed up on a tandem block, Baylor opened up a 17-10 lead. It kept the pressure up on the Cougars, and eventually claimed set point at 25-19 on Allie Sczech’s missile.

“We started off strong,” said BU freshman Kyndal Stowers. “I think the main thing we can take into our gym tomorrow is to start off strong and then finish strong. Because we came out good out of the gate and then that next set let up a three-point run. If we get rid of those and we just stay strong the whole time, we’re going to be fine. That’s the one thing we really need to take from this game.”

Washington State’s blockers adjusted to BU’s approach in the second set. Suddenly, lanes that were wide open at the outset became clogged with massive Cougar paws. The Bears struggled to counter-attack, which is a byproduct of their youth, McGuyre said.

“(Washington State) didn’t line us up very well in the first set, and they made adjustments,” McGuyre said. “The idea is, get in the way of where we want to hit the ball. Then we’ve got to do better, a little of it is youth, just understanding, ‘OK, what’s option B and where do we go when they slow that down.’ I think the hard part is that we don’t have the senior to show us how to do it. Hey, go hit like so-and-so. So we’ve got to figure it out along the way.”

Baylor still had its chances to seize the second set and a potential 2-0 lead. But the Bears found themselves playing a point or two behind and couldn’t ever clear the hump. Baylor pulled to within 24-23 on a Szcech putaway, but on the next rally the Cougars’ Pia Timmer (13 kills) tipped the winning point over BU’s block bid.

While Washington State’s burly blockers created problems for Baylor, the Bears sometimes proved their own worst enemy. They committed 32 hitting errors for the match compared to just 19 for WSU, and also served erratically, slapping nine service errors to the Cougars’ five.

As a result they played from behind the rest of the way in the third and fourth sets, and WSU surged to the win. The Cougars’ exuberant Iman Isanovic led her team with 16 kills.

Stowers, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week, powered 20 kills to pace Baylor and added 11 digs for her third double-double of the season. It was her third outing of 20 kills or more in her past five matches. But Stowers also suffered 15 hitting errors, as the Cougars timed her attacks better as the match progressed.

Bibinbe turned out to be Baylor’s most efficient attacker, as she swatted a career-high 11 kills in 22 swings with no errors. She also shone as a joust queen, tying Alicia Andrew for the team block lead with four. Baylor seemed to feed off Bibinbe’s enthusiasm, but the Bears also couldn’t string together enough points when she was on the court to keep her in the rotation longer.

“She brings joy for sure. She also brings fire,” Stowers said of Bibinbe. “Gets a big block, gets a big kill and just goes crazy and it's really fun to see and it makes all of us want to be better for her. Because she really just kind of sets the standard and we all just want to live up to that and grow on that and be better every single day because of her.”

Carlson flicked 51 assists from her setter spot for the Bears, while Lauren Briseno adeptly kept several rallies alive on her way to a team-high 18 digs. The Bears even had a rarely-employed kick save during the match.

Ultimately, it goes down as Baylor’s third loss to a team ranked in the top 11 or higher in the national rankings, after earlier defeats to No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 9 Minnesota. The Bears will draw another Top 25 foe their next time out when they host No. 19 Ohio State on Friday.