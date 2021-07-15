Watch Now: Baylor coach Dave Aranda's full Q&A session at Big 12 Media Days

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Following a 15-month lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA finally opened up the doors to in-person recruiting on June 1.
The baton has been passed, and it’s staying in the family.
For all his numerous track and field achievements as a coach and an athlete, Todd Harbour’s most lasting legacy is all wrapped up in love.
Baylor was picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason football poll by the media that covers the league.
The Baylor women’s basketball team announced the signing of incoming freshman Kendra Gillispie on Friday afternoon.
Every kid who picks up a ball and glove dreams of playing in the big leagues someday. Baylor’s Andy Thomas and McLennan Community College’s Lo…
ATLANTA — As the Olympic Games draw ever closer, Wil London is picking up steam.
ARLINGTON — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had barely sat down at the podium at the Big 12 football media days when he offered this observation:…
By and large, college baseball coaches aren’t exactly loving the calendar shift of the Major League Baseball Draft to mid-July. It’s not ideal…
Big 12 football media days are always calendar circling days for sports writers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.