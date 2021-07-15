 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Baylor coach Dave Aranda's full Q&A session at Big 12 Media Days
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watch Now: Baylor coach Dave Aranda's full Q&A session at Big 12 Media Days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The second-year Bears coach addressed a number of topics during Day 2. COURTESY/Big 12
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert