Watch Now: Making the rounds: Aranda excited to be at first Big 12 media days

ARLINGTON — Baylor coach Dave Aranda looked like the happiest man at AT&T Stadium as he made the rounds Thursday for TV, radio and print interviews.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Big 12 football media days were shut down for the first time since the inception of the league in 1996. So Thursday’s session was the first for the second-year Baylor coach.
“It’s good to see you guys,” Aranda smiled. “I wanted to acknowledge how difficult it’s been for all of us. But just looking at you guys in the media, how difficult it’s been for you this past year with COVID, and just your want and need to do your job.”
Likewise, the doors are now open for Aranda to perform his job in the manner he prefers.
When Baylor shut down campus in spring 2020, Aranda and his staff had to coach the players long distance on Zoom conferences or talk to them via phone.
The lack of close contact and practice time wasn’t ideal for a first-year coach trying to get his football program off the ground. After all three nonconference games were wiped out by COVID-19 issues, the Bears went 2-7 in the Big 12, finishing ahead of only winless Kansas.
But with COVID-19 restrictions easing, Aranda was able to go through a full spring with his players, and they’ve been on campus this summer undergoing strength and conditioning drills under new strength coach Vic Viloria.
Aranda believes the Bears will be much more prepared to perform when they open preseason practice Aug. 6 in anticipation of the Sept. 4 season opener against Texas State in San Marcos.
“It gave us the opportunity in January to move forward and to build to where we are right now,” Aranda said. “We’ve had the ability to have the side conversations, the ability to have one-on-ones, to talk about life, talk about their classes. When you really recognize and see people and give them time to be heard, that makes the football stuff go.”
Aranda’s biggest move in the offseason was hiring offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to replace Larry Fedora after Baylor’s offense struggled to score last season.
Grimes put together one of the best offenses in the country last season as BYU finished third nationally with 43.5 points per game and seventh nationally with a balanced attack that averaged 522.2 yards.
Grimes has an acronym for his offensive style: RVO. That stands for Reliable Violent Offense.
“I think the wide-zone offense, the play-action pass, the short plays, those are all things that allow our guys to take great ownership, play fast and be aggressive,” Aranda said. “Those are things we’re in need for.”
With veteran quarterback Charlie Brewer electing to play his final season of eligibility at Utah, all eyes will be on junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon, sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen this summer as they battle at quarterback.
Aranda believes they all bring different strengths to the table, but all need to improve in certain areas to win the starting job.
“I’m excited for the competition,” Aranda said. “I think with Jacob, it’s to increase his accuracy with the long ball and to increase his leadership with the team, his voice, his assertiveness. I think with Gerry, it’s going to be the dropback pass, the quick-rhythm passing game, things where he has to be able to make the reads.
“If you look at Blake, his continued understanding of the offense and language and just feeling comfortable. His ability to respond when there’s adversity and things aren’t going right, and to attack the next play with confidence and vigor, I think is really important to him.”
Aranda expects to run the ball more effectively after the Bears ranked 123rd out of 127 teams nationally by averaging 90.3 yards rushing per game while picking up only 2.7 yards per carry.
“The ability to build an offense that has a strong identity and can run the ball and play-action pass and has movement passes is really important,” Aranda said.
While many of the defensive positions appear set, nearly every position on the offense is still very much up for grabs.
One of Aranda’s most prominent goals is to build stronger offensive and defensive lines. The addition of former LSU noseguard Siaki Ika should give the defensive line a major boost.
The Bears haven’t produced a dominating offensive line since 2015 when All-America offensive tackle Spencer Drango led up front.
The Bears have plenty of veteran offensive linemen returning like Connor Galvin, Xavier Newman-Johnson, Johncarlo Valentin and Khalil Keith. The addition of Vanderbilt transfer Grant Miller and Buffalo transfer Jacob Gall should also strengthen the offensive line.
“I think our two transfers both bring an intelligence, a maturity, a level of effort that is very high,” Aranda said. “I’m very impressed by both.”