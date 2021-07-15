Watch Now: Making the rounds: Aranda excited to be at first Big 12 media days

Aranda believes they all bring different strengths to the table, but all need to improve in certain areas to win the starting job.

“I’m excited for the competition,” Aranda said. “I think with Jacob, it’s to increase his accuracy with the long ball and to increase his leadership with the team, his voice, his assertiveness. I think with Gerry, it’s going to be the dropback pass, the quick-rhythm passing game, things where he has to be able to make the reads.

“If you look at Blake, his continued understanding of the offense and language and just feeling comfortable. His ability to respond when there’s adversity and things aren’t going right, and to attack the next play with confidence and vigor, I think is really important to him.”

Aranda expects to run the ball more effectively after the Bears ranked 123rd out of 127 teams nationally by averaging 90.3 yards rushing per game while picking up only 2.7 yards per carry.

“The ability to build an offense that has a strong identity and can run the ball and play-action pass and has movement passes is really important,” Aranda said.

While many of the defensive positions appear set, nearly every position on the offense is still very much up for grabs.