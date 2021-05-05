Watch Now: New Lady Bears coach Collen: 'I'm pretty confident in who I am'

When new Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen met in person with the current Lady Bears on Tuesday, both coach and players were on the same page in at least one way.
All had been through a whirlwind of a week.
While the Lady Bears watched as former coach Kim Mulkey was hired by LSU and introduced to Tigers fans early last week, Collen experienced a new job moving from an idea, to a possibility, to reality.
“I’ve got teenagers, so I know a week can feel like a month,” Collen said in an interview with the Trib on Wednesday morning. “And I felt like a day was a week. I’m sure the waiting was hard for (the Baylor players). But I think this is a group that was really committed to one another and committed to seeing the process through.”
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades met with Collen on Sunday, then the school announced on Monday evening that the former Atlanta Dream coach was going to be the new head Lady Bear.
Collen and her family arrived in Waco on Tuesday and Baylor’s various social media accounts showed the new coach getting familiar with her new territory.
The Lady Bears have won 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships to go along with their three national titles. All of those came with Mulkey stridently leading the way.
Collen walked by those trophies and obviously knows how they came to be in Baylor’s facilities. But she’s not timid about facing a unique challenge.
“It isn’t easy to follow a legend,” Collen said. “I’m not Kim and I’m not going to try to be Kim. And I’m pretty confident in who I am. I just have to do me. That’s ultimately the direction I’ll go.”
Collen was the 2018 WNBA Coach of the Year. She is set to be introduced at a press conference at the Ferrell Center on Wednesday afternoon.
