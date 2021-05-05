Watch Now: New Lady Bears coach Collen: 'I'm pretty confident in who I am'

When new Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen met in person with the current Lady Bears on Tuesday, both coach and players were on the same page in at least one way.

All had been through a whirlwind of a week.

While the Lady Bears watched as former coach Kim Mulkey was hired by LSU and introduced to Tigers fans early last week, Collen experienced a new job moving from an idea, to a possibility, to reality.

“I’ve got teenagers, so I know a week can feel like a month,” Collen said in an interview with the Trib on Wednesday morning. “And I felt like a day was a week. I’m sure the waiting was hard for (the Baylor players). But I think this is a group that was really committed to one another and committed to seeing the process through.”