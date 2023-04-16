LUBBOCK – Ana Watson blasted her second home run of the weekend as the No. 18 Baylor softball team knocked off Texas Tech, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon to win two of three games in the series.

Watson's three-run shot in a four-run first inning came after she pounded a grand slam in Saturday's 16-11 win over the Red Raiders (29-17, 3-9). The series win was much needed for the Bears (34-10, 4-5) with No. 1 Oklahoma coming to Getterman Stadium on Friday through Sunday.

Baylor managed to hang on to the lead all afternoon, but Texas Tech cut it to 4-3 with a three-run third inning as Ellie Bailey hit a two-run homer and Alanna Barraza hit a solo homer.

The Bears scored a pair of fifth-inning runs as Emily Hott hit a run-scoring single before adding two more in the seventh with McKenzie Wilson's run-scoring single and Amber Toven's run-scoring double.

Dariana Orme (14-5) got the win for the Bears as she allowed six hits and three runs in four innings.