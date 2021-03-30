'We can play any style' — Versatility key to Baylor's Final Four run

“I know our coaching staff gets nervous at times, but I think what's great is they really work together,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think we really trust them. And when one of us makes a mistake we admit it and we move on. Everybody stays together, stays positive. At the end of the day they believe in each other, and when you have a team that does that you have a chance to be special.”

When defensive leader Mitchell committed his third foul at the 8:21 mark and sat out the rest of the first half, the Razorbacks rallied to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to 46-38.

The Razorbacks continued to put the pressure on the Bears by driving into the paint to cut the lead to 64-60 with 7:34 remaining. But the Bears never buckled.

Teague came up big when he drained a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a 72-61 lead with 3:59 remaining. Mitchell, who collected 12 points and six assists despite foul trouble, found Teague both times with sharp passes after he had missed an earlier shot.

“I shot it and I missed it, and when I was running down the floor, I remember my teammate saying, 'Good shot,'" Teague said. “So I got another opportunity, they found me, and I hit it. When Davion drove, I saw him look at me before he drove to see where the defense was going to be. And he found me and I knocked another one down.”