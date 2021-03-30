'We can play any style' — Versatility key to Baylor's Final Four run

INDIANAPOLIS — Baylor has repeatedly put its versatility on display in its march through the madness of the NCAA tournament to its first Final Four appearance since 1950.
Buoyed by their depth, athleticism and veteran savvy, the Bears have proven they can win in a myriad of ways.
The No. 1-seeded Bears overcame a sluggish, nerves-driven start for a 79-55 tournament opening win over No. 16 Hartford. They showed their physicality in a 76-63 win over No. 9 Wisconsin.
When their 3-point shooting went awry, the Bears shifted into attack the basket mode and turned up their defensive intensity to rally for a 62-51 win over No. 5 Villanova in the Sweet 16.
Finally in Monday night’s Elite Eight showdown, the Bears regained their shooting touch as they hit 15 of their first 21 shots and led from start to finish in an 81-72 win over No. 3 Arkansas to win the South region and reach the Final Four on Saturday against Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“We can play any style of basketball,” said Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague, who scored a game-high 22 points against the Razorbacks. “And we can adjust in certain situations and we can overcome it all. I feel that shows we have real hoopers on our team.”
Baylor’s wins over Villanova and Arkansas couldn’t have been more diverse.
Hitting two of 12 3-point shots against the Wildcats in the first half last Saturday, the Bears trailed 30-23 at halftime.
But with Davion Mitchell leading the way, Baylor’s guards put their heads down and repeatedly drove into the paint in the second half. Baylor’s defense delivered one of its best performances of the season as it took Villanova out of its offense by unleashing great pressure on the perimeter to force 16 turnovers.
Veteran Villanova coach Jay Wright, who led the Wildcats to national titles in 2016 and 2018, was highly impressed with Baylor’s athleticism and will to play great defense.
“They really got into our guards and prevented us from initiating offense,” Wright said. “They just contested every pass, every cut. It actually took us out of running offense and we had to try to just kind of drive the ball and try to get some post-ups, but we didn't do a good job of that. But I think the credit goes to their defense.”
Baylor’s offense took the reins against the Razorbacks. The Bears quickly opened up a 7-0 lead as Mitchell nailed an outside shot, Teague hit a short jumper and a free throw, and came back to drive for his second basket.
The Bears’ near flawless offensive execution continued to pick up momentum to build a 29-11 lead. Jared Butler drained a 3-pointer and then Baylor’s bench came through again as Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler buried 3-pointers.
“I know our coaching staff gets nervous at times, but I think what's great is they really work together,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I think we really trust them. And when one of us makes a mistake we admit it and we move on. Everybody stays together, stays positive. At the end of the day they believe in each other, and when you have a team that does that you have a chance to be special.”
When defensive leader Mitchell committed his third foul at the 8:21 mark and sat out the rest of the first half, the Razorbacks rallied to cut Baylor’s halftime lead to 46-38.
The Razorbacks continued to put the pressure on the Bears by driving into the paint to cut the lead to 64-60 with 7:34 remaining. But the Bears never buckled.
Teague came up big when he drained a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a 72-61 lead with 3:59 remaining. Mitchell, who collected 12 points and six assists despite foul trouble, found Teague both times with sharp passes after he had missed an earlier shot.
“I shot it and I missed it, and when I was running down the floor, I remember my teammate saying, 'Good shot,'" Teague said. “So I got another opportunity, they found me, and I hit it. When Davion drove, I saw him look at me before he drove to see where the defense was going to be. And he found me and I knocked another one down.”
Mark Vital followed with an emphatic putback slam that added an exclamation point to the historic win that sent the Bears to their first Final Four in 71 years.
“We knew they were going to make a run at us because that's what they do,” Drew said. “That's what any team in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will do. They're well-coached and they don't want to go home either. I thought every time they made a big play, our guys really answered. MaCio's big 3, Adam big 3. Davion getting to the cup. Credit our upperclassmen for not panicking.”
After beating one former Southwest Conference rival, the Bears will face another one next. The Houston Cougars have been a top 10 team most of the year and beat No. 12-seeded Oregon State, 67-61, to win the Midwest region as the No. 2 seed.
The Bears will likely have to tweak their game plan again, but Drew is never worried about their ability to handle whatever is thrown at them. Even if he has to make adjustments on the fly, he has supreme confidence in his veteran driven team.
Drew is glad he’s seeing them rewarded on the big stage.
“Seeing our guys having a chance to cut down the net and celebrate, it doesn't get much better than that come March,” Drew said.