Weird, wired Baylor A&T excited for another national championship run

Baylor acrobatics and tumbling coach Felecia Mulkey has been around long enough to know that every team, every season, is its own animal. And if you were applying a certain species to the 2022 Baylor team, it would be something like a purple cheetah or maybe a polka-dotted unicorn.

Basically, these girls are weird.

Mulkey actually calls them the weirdest bunch she’s coached. But she means it in the most complimentary way possible. And, besides, the team owns it.

“I think it makes the dynamic at practice really fun,” said senior base Kate Puentes. “We’re able to be serious when we need to be serious, but also have a good time and joke around and laugh and create 'Miss Girl' and just do fun things.

“That’s even how crazy new tumbling things come about. We’re all just pushing each other constantly. It’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to try this!’ and you’re like, ‘Oh! Maybe I’ll try that, too.’ It’s a competitive atmosphere, but all in support of each other. It’s a really cool environment to be in at practice here.”

Puentes alluded to it, but there may be no more fitting representation of this Baylor team’s unique strangeness than Miss Girl. Who is she, you wonder? Well, in the most simple terms, she’s a mannequin, one that the Baylor A&T program uses to show off the team uniforms to potential recruits.

But last Halloween the BU A&T athletes decorated her in all manner of costumes, and she took on a life of her own. She has since become part unofficial team mascot, part Instagram superstar. Yes, that’s right, she even has her own Insta feed, at @miss.girl_29.

“She was just at practice,” Puentes said. “It kind of all started on Halloween when we all had our costumes on at practice and the mannequin happened to be out here. Everyone took their costumes off and put them on her, and then she just stayed out here the whole time. We weren’t even planning on bringing her (to meets) and then our manager was like, ‘I’ll go grab her!’ and brought her, kept her in the corner of our little walkway during the meet.

“We didn’t realize it was going to get as much attention as it did. She’s definitely our No. 1 fan on the sideline, for sure.”

Baylor will take all the fans it can muster when it takes aim at its seventh straight national title at the NCATA Championships starting Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 1-ranked Bears (8-0) are firmly established as the sport’s powerhouse program, and yet they remain ever hungry and innovative.

To wit: This year the Bears have raised the bar with some of their stunts. The arrival of athletes like Bayley Humphrey and Jordan Gruendler, who have a background in acrobatic gymnastics, has given Baylor the freedom to try some new things.

“We keep recruiting from different areas,” Mulkey said. “And right now, you’ll see a big acrobatic gymnastics influence in. So, just to put it in layman’s terms, we usually have a lot of hand-to-foot connections. And this year, we have a lot of hand-to-hand connections, including one-arm handstands. It really looks like Cirque du Soleil. And that’s attributed to just the influence of acrobatic gymnasts and those athletes being recruited into our program.”

Baylor will open up the NCATAs against eighth-seeded Converse University (9-3) at 6:30 p.m. Central Thursday. If the Bears win that one, they’ll move on to Friday’s semifinals. The championship match is slated for Saturday, along with the NCATA individual event finals.

The Bears have had their fun this season, but don’t get it wrong: They’ve put in their work, too. So, they’re confident that another NCATA national title is within their reach.

“I think it’s a humble confidence,” Puentes said. “I don’t think anybody is going out there assuming we’re going to win. We’re going out there to put the best we can out on the floor, and we’re hoping that will be enough to win a national championship. I know we’ve put it in enough work. We’re just excited to go out there. We know if we do everything right, we’ll probably get the outcome we are expecting.”

Oh, and Miss Girl will be there, “cheering” on the Bears. She’s been riding cross-country courtesy of a friend of the program, who volunteered to be Miss Girl’s official driver so the Bears didn’t have to figure out how to stuff the mannequin in an airplane’s overhead bin. She’s been spotted posing in front of “Welcome to Oklahoma” and “Welcome to Wyoming” signs, or drinking her Starbucks coffee, or even sunbathing.

“Miss Girl is definitely on her way. So, please follow her on Instagram,” Mulkey said. “The team is really having a lot of fun with it.”

Bear Facts

The NCATA, which gained “emerging sport” status from the NCAA last year, is up to 41 schools who are fielding or planning to start A&T programs, with the recent addition of Duquesne University. Once a sport reaches 40 schools, it needs at least 40 teams to participate in six meets to ascend start the clock on becoming an NCAA championship sport. “That will trigger the NCAA legislation to move to championship status,” said Mulkey, one of A&T’s founding coaches. “And then a whole other process that hopefully won’t take as long as this last one.”

Baylor senior top and tumbler Emily Tobin has been named the NCATA’s Most Outstanding Athlete of the Year, while sophomore base Bayley Humphrey was selected as the Specialist of the Year. Tobin won her honor for the second straight year, and dominated this season, as she won NCATA Athlete of the Week five times. “She is fierce, and just continues to get better and get better,” Mulkey said.

