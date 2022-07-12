Weisinger joins Baylor equestrian staff

Baylor equestrian coach Casie Maxwell announced the addition of Jessie Weisinger as the program’s assistant coach for horsemanship.

Weisinger comes to Baylor after serving as the head coach at UC Davis for the past four seasons. She totaled nine wins with the Aggies as the program’s first head coach and secured the team’s first win at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships this past season.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Weisinger back to Texas and into the Baylor family,” Maxwell said. “It is an incredible opportunity to have someone with such a strong coaching resume and a wealth of experience as a head coach, including starting a new team, coming to join our program.”

Prior to her post at UC Davis, Weisinger coached at her alma mater, Texas A&M, as an assistant for four seasons. She led the Aggies' horsemanship squad and assisted with the reining team during her tenure from 2014-2018.

During that time, the Aggies captured the 2017 NCEA Championship, becoming the first team to win the national title without the benefit of a first-round bye.