 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weisinger joins Baylor equestrian staff

  • 0

Baylor equestrian coach Casie Maxwell announced the addition of Jessie Weisinger as the program’s assistant coach for horsemanship.

Weisinger comes to Baylor after serving as the head coach at UC Davis for the past four seasons. She totaled nine wins with the Aggies as the program’s first head coach and secured the team’s first win at the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Championships this past season.

“I am excited to welcome Coach Weisinger back to Texas and into the Baylor family,” Maxwell said. “It is an incredible opportunity to have someone with such a strong coaching resume and a wealth of experience as a head coach, including starting a new team, coming to join our program.”

Prior to her post at UC Davis, Weisinger coached at her alma mater, Texas A&M, as an assistant for four seasons. She led the Aggies' horsemanship squad and assisted with the reining team during her tenure from 2014-2018.

During that time, the Aggies captured the 2017 NCEA Championship, becoming the first team to win the national title without the benefit of a first-round bye.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Griner the unmistakable focus of All-Star weekend

Griner the unmistakable focus of All-Star weekend

CHICAGO — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league's biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods slams LIV golfers who 'turned their back' on the sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert