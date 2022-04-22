Welcome to the family: Baylor's Nigerian newbies making impact, creating bonds

Baylor’s Nigerian triumvirate may be a long way from home, but they’ve been fully adopted into the family.

Over the years, the Baylor track and field program has welcomed in numerous recruits from all over the globe. This year’s team has been brightened by the arrival of a trio of freshmen all the way from Nigeria in West Africa — Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi and Nathaniel Ezekiel on the BU men’s team and Imaobong Uko for the women.

“We’re getting along with the rest of the team,” Ezekiel said. “They’re just like family, the way they talk to us. Whenever I need something they reach out to us easily. They don’t make us feel like we’re not part of them. We’re just like everyone, like family.”

In return, these powerful performers are bringing plenty of pride to the family name.

Get this: Nnamdi, who everyone calls “Zaza,” leads the NCAA in the javelin with a season-best throw of 257-3 at the Texas Relays, more than three feet better than the next-best competitor. Ezekiel also reigned for five weeks as the NCAA leader in the 400 hurdles with a clocking of 49.14, even though Baylor coach Michael Ford said that Nate’s most promising potential might be as an 800 runner. (Ezekiel was knocked out of the top spot on Friday by, ironically enough, his BU teammate Jayson Baldridge.)

Uko, meanwhile, is still coming into her own, as she just celebrated her 18th birthday in February. When she signed with Baylor, she was the Under-18 world leader in the 400 at 51.70 and last summer represented Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics. So far this season she has bests of 53.10 in the 400 and 23.47 in the 200, but she’s looking to shave more time as the season progresses.

Baylor head coach Michael Ford said that the dedication of each of these young Nigerian athletes is what stood out when the Bears were recruiting them. That much proved to be a common thread, even if each of the threesome found their own individual way to Waco.

For Uko, who’s known as “Ika,” it all started with a Facebook chat. She connected with the coaches on that particular social media platform, and was especially drawn to what Baylor had to offer beyond just the confines of Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.

“Baylor, apart from the athletics, it’s a really good school in terms of education and every other thing,” Uko said. “I figured it would be the best place for me to come for my education.”

It would be a big deal for any wide-eyed 17-year-old to move out of the house for the first time. Moving 6,600 miles to an entirely different country brought all the culture shock one might expect for Uko.

“I’ve been in Nigeria my whole life, so coming to the U.S. at a very young age, just me, it was a little hard,” she said. “But I like making friends and I’ve learned a lot, so it’s OK.”

Ford and the Baylor coaches were impressed with Uko’s international experience at such a young age. Ford said that for all her talent and ability, she’s still really learning the 400, and Uko concurs.

“He’s right. I’m still figuring it out,” Uko said. “The 400 changes every day. Today, I know I how to run it, but the next day he comes up with something new. So, I’m still learning.”

Not only is Uko young and still developing her craft, but she’s also much smaller than the typical quarter-miler. Ford estimated her size at 5-3 and 115 pounds — she’s actually listed at 5-2 on Baylor’s roster — but she casts a much larger presence on the track than her diminutive stature would suggest.

The other runners may be bigger, but they’re not about to bully this ambitious sprinter.

“She’s a competitor. Even like the last home meet, I didn’t think she was going to run the 4x4,” Ford said. “And then, all of a sudden, I see her. She’s so little, she was actually standing behind Mariah Ayers, who’s not that big, either. And she said, ‘No, Coach, I’m running, I want to run.’ So, she’s a competitor, she wants to run a lot. But we’ve got to put a little weight on her.”

Nnamdi’s competitive streak also stretches as far as one of his massive javelin tosses. One of his many objectives coming into his first season for the Bears was to break the school record, which he did in his first outdoor meet of the season.

Nigeria owns a sterling international reputation in the sprints, less so in the throwing events. But Zaza was seemingly built for it.

“Javelin is a good event, but it’s a very hard event. People tend to run away from javelin,” Nnamdi said. “It started in high school. I didn’t know I’d get started in javelin, but I knew I had a pretty strong arm. Sometimes when I see the senior doing the event, I kind of love it. … Javelin is also very, very attractive. It’s an art in sport. I decided to one day try it, and when I did it, it was amazing. I got spotted by a coach and that’s where my career started.”

Nnamdi’s nickname Zaza was given to him by his family years ago, and it means “light.” It feels like a fitting appellation, considering his performances tend to be striking in their luminescence.

“Zaza, he’s been really consistent on his throws,” Ford said. “But that’s the thing that I saw every time I saw videos of him, is just the way the javelin came off his hand. It was just fantastic.”

Nnamdi hopes to represent Nigeria in the 2024 Olympics. In terms of his more immediate goals, he’d love to pocket Baylor’s first-ever NCAA title in the javelin later this season. The BU school record was a nice achievement, but he’s not about to stop throwing, stop pushing himself.

“The work is not done. That is just the beginning,” Nnamdi said. “Breaking the school record is just showing Baylor that I really appreciate being at the school. That’s really not just what I think I can do here. The work is not done. I’m just getting started. We’ll see what I can do to the end of the season. Maybe if I believe I’ll win at nationals.”

Ezekiel may be the most bubbly and outgoing of Baylor’s Nigerian imports, blessed with a wide smile that he shows off often. So it makes sense that his journey to Baylor involved a personal connection with one of BU’s assistant coaches, Ben Dalton.

“I was on the bus going back to my state, I had checked my Instagram and Coach Ben messaged me and I said, ‘What’s this? Who is this person?’ They said, ‘You’re very talented, Nathaniel, we want you to come to Baylor.’ And I came,” Ezekiel said. “The school reached out to me, but the way he spoke to me, it was talking to me like a brother. He was talking to me like family. I think, ‘It’s cool.’ It was just so cool the way he was talking to me. I can go along with the school if I can go along with the person. That’s what brought me to Baylor.”

Ezekiel is 6-foot-4 and boasts impressive athleticism. Given his height, he was naturally approached by basketball coaches wanting him to use his gifts in that sport. But Ezekiel always knew that track was the fit for him.

“There was a coach who said, you’re tall, you can do basketball. I said, ‘Mmm-mmm,’” Ezekiel said, shaking his head. “I don’t like doing the dunk and stuff. I like playing basketball for fun, but not professionally. Track athletes are quite different.”

Even among track athletes, Ezekiel is different, given his ability to excel in a variety of events. Upon first glance, you might think the lanky 18-year-old is a high jumper. Ford thinks he could be a national-caliber half-miler. He’s a key piece of Baylor’s 4x400 relay pool.

More to the here and now, he has all the ability to be an NCAA medalist (or even champion) this year in the 400 hurdles, which former BU football and track star Robert Griffin III always called “a man’s race.”

“Yeah, back in Nigeria I do multiple events,” Ezekiel said. “I’d ask my coach and he’d say you don’t have an event yet. I’d get to the track and he’d say, ‘Nathaniel, you’re running the 400 hurdles.’ I’d say, ‘Why? Why?’ … But I’m just building up for the future. Whatever you can do you try to be good at what you can do. The 400 hurdles is my main event.”

All three of Baylor’s Nigerian freshmen converse well in heavily-accented English. They’ve all made a significant impact in a short time, and ingratiated themselves into the fabric of the Bears’ program and into campus life as a whole.

That said, Nate, Ima and Zaza also recognize that it’s nice to have their own built-in support system of Nigerian friends.

“It makes a difference seeing people from own country,” Ezekiel said. “I say, ‘Hey, bro, you good?’ Just checking up on each other. It’s really good.”

Nnamdi agreed. His family has expanded, but it still includes a couple new friends from back home in Nigeria.

“It is nice. One or two surrounding me, being from Nigeria, is a blessing,” Nnamdi said. “Because I don’t know how I’d be feeling if I don’t know anybody at Baylor. I’d feel lonely. But we have each other, we’re good.”

