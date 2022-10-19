Well-targeted kills yield Baylor volleyball's 3-1 win over Texas Tech

With three players registering double-digit kill performances, the 14th-ranked Baylor volleyball team locked down a four-set win over visiting Texas Tech, 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-18, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Lauren Harrison led the way with 16 kills for the Bears (16-4 overall, 5-2 Big 12) and contributed six digs as well. Mallory Talbert went for 13 kills on .524 hitting with three blocks, while Elise McGhee had 11 kills and three blocks.

The match was close throughout, but Baylor made just enough plays to pull out the win. With the third set tied at 25, Harrison finished off a rally with a kill and then McGhee added one of her own on set point.

Baylor freshman setter Averi Carlson had a double-double with 47 assists and 13 digs.

Texas Tech (14-6, 3-4) was topped by Reagan Cooper’s 16 kills.

Baylor will play at Kansas State on Saturday.