'We're going to go get it' — Bears cashing in on their 4th-down gambles

“I haven’t thought of it in those terms. I just think the ability to look at third down as two downs enhances our ability to get first downs,” Aranda said, chuckling to himself. “If we can look at it that way and then play the numbers, so to speak, let’s do that. Now, we haven’t been on the other side of not making those (conversions) yet, and so that is eventually going to come. That’ll probably highlight some of those decisions, but I think our kids know when we’re putting faith and trust into who we are and what we’re doing. So, let’s ride with that.”

Indeed, Baylor won’t pick up every 4th down attempt from here to perpetuity. Sure, the Bears are on a nice run, having converted their past five 4th-down tries since an incomplete pass on 4th-and-17 in the fourth quarter of the season opener against Texas State. But they’ll get stopped eventually. The law of averages — and an opponent’s well-executed defensive plan — will catch up to them.

But the trust that Baylor’s coaching staff has put in its offense to continually go for it in such situations could have lasting benefits.

“Coach Aranda has that faith in us and we’re like if you do, we’ve got your back,” said offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson. “It’s not going to make you look crazy, we’re going to go get it for you. It’s like the team really trusts us (the offensive line) to go get it. Let’s repay them and go get it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.