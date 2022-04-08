West Virginia pushes through against beleaguered Baylor bullpen, 7-6

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s just no relief in sight these days for the Baylor baseball team.

Baylor showed nice moxie in rallying to a lead, but once again its bullpen faltered. West Virginia tied the game with a two-run eighth and then won on Nathan Blasick’s walk-off walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, stealing a 7-6 win over the Bears on a chilly 40-degree spring night at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Baylor (16-13 overall, 2-5 Big 12) appeared to be in great shape to capture its first Friday win of the Big 12 season, as it led 6-4 through seven innings. But BU relievers Adam Muirhead and Mason Marriott gave the Mountaineers (18-10, 3-1) a free pass to a come-from-behind victory, walking five batters in the final two innings.

It’s been a familiar pattern for Baylor’s bullpen, which now owns a 7.97 ERA in Big 12 games.

“It was a Friday night game in the Big 12,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “You had two pretty good pitchers going at it at the beginning, we were trading blows for a while there for the first five innings. We were able to get a couple more runs across, which we were really excited about. But we just couldn’t finish the game out.”

It wasn’t a lights-out effort from Baylor ace Tyler Thomas, but he still kept the Bears in the game and left with a lead. The BU bullpen just couldn’t preserve that advantage.

Thomas gave up four runs, three earned, on seven hits in a 101-pitch, five-inning effort. The fifth-year senior left-hander struck out six batters and walked only one.

After stumbling into that three-run hole, Baylor came out swinging against WVU right-hander Jacob Watters in the third. Alex Gonzales cranked a single, then Jack Pineda walked to set the table. Two batters later, centerfielder Jared McKenzie pounded a single to drive home BU’s first run of the day. Kyle Nevin followed with a nice piece of hitting, as the lanky rightfielder showed impressive plate coverage in reaching out and slapping a two-run single up the middle to tie the game, 3-3.

The Bears pushed out in front in the fourth. With a pair of runners on base, Pineda dumped a hit the other way into the left-field corner, and the BU shortstop hustled to second with an RBI double. Baylor added one more in the inning when Tre Richardson chopped a ground ball to short and reached safely when WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker threw high to first, allowing Gonzales to score from third. That gave the Bears a 5-3 lead.

West Virginia got one back in the bottom of the fourth when McGwire Holbrook swatted a leadoff home run against Thomas. But the Bears bounced back to go up two runs again on Casen Neumann’s sharply-struck two-out RBI single in the sixth, extending the BU lead to 6-4.

That’s the way the score remained until the eighth. The Bears’ Adam Muirhead failed to record an out in the eighth, as WVU pulled closer on JJ Wetherholt’s RBI double. Rodriguez made another call to the bullpen for redshirt freshman Mason Marriott, but the big right-hander couldn’t put out the flames. He issued a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to Braden Barry, tying the score at 6.

After Baylor did nothing with a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth, the stage was set for WVU’s bottom of the ninth rally. Though he made some gutty pitches, Marriott (2-1) just couldn’t throw enough for strikes. He gave up a single and three walks in the inning, including the bases-loaded clincher to Blasick. In all, Marriott threw just 18 of his 43 pitches for strikes and walked four of the 10 batters he faced in the final 1.2 innings.

Though all but one of Baylor’s starting position players registered a hit, the BU offense missed plenty of chances to provide the pitchers with more of a cushion. Baylor stranded at least one baserunner in seven out of nine innings, leaving 11 runners on base in all.

Trey Braithwaite (2-0) notched the win for the Mountaineers with the scoreless ninth. At the plate, WVU was led by Mikey Kluska, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the eight-hole.

Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored to lead Baylor.

The series continues on Saturday at noon Central time, with Kobe Andrade (2-0, 2.52 ERA) taking the hill for the Bears against WVU’s Ben Hampton (4-2, 3.14) in an all-southpaw matchup. However, the Morgantown forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday, so the game may end up being postponed.