West Virginia rallies in sixth, seventh to claim series over Bears, 8-4

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Baylor baseball’s second game at West Virginia was moved up noon to avoid wet and cool weather in the Appalachian Mountains.

It didn’t help the Bears change the way they’ve been trending in Big 12 play.

West Virginia scored three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings on the way to an 8-4 victory over Baylor on Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark.

In doing so, the Mountaineers (19-10, 4-1 Big 12) stayed atop the conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Bears (16-14, 2-6) have now lost their first three Big 12 series. Baylor previously dropped the first two games at Oklahoma and versus TCU at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears have been better in the third game of their Big 12 series, winning both so far. They’ll try to salvage a game at West Virginia in the finale at noon Central Time on Sunday.

Baylor took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game. Jared McKenzie hit a one-out single through the right side that scored Jack Pineda for the initial run of the contest.

But West Virginia answered in the bottom half of the first as the Mountaineers’ first three batters singled off of Baylor starting pitcher Kobe Andrade. Victor Scott’s single scored Austin Davis to tie the game. Then McGwire Holbrook’s sacrifice fly brought in JJ Wetherhold for a 2-1 advantage.

Baylor tied the game in the sixth when McKenzie homered over the wall in right.

However, West Virginia quickly responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to take a lead the Mountaineers would not relinquish. Scott doubled to score Wetherholt and Davis to get West Virginia’s lead back.

The Mountaineers added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. This time Holbrook had the key hit, a single to right that scored Wetherholt and Davis.

McKenzie went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, but he was the only Baylor player with multiple hits. Pineda led off the game with a double, then McKenzie’s home run in the sixth was the Bears’ only other extra-base hit of the day.

Andrade, who pitched into the sixth, took the loss, falling to 2-1 on the season.

West Virginia starter Ben Hampton struck out five and walked just one in 7 2/3 innings. He improved to 5-2.