West Virginia soccer knocks off Baylor, 1-0

ROUND ROCK -- Dilary Heredia-Beltran scored in the 80th minute as sixth-seeded West Virginia knocked off third-seeded Baylor, 1-0, in the Big 12 soccer tournament quarterfinals Sunday night.

The Bears' scoring problems continued as they were shut out for the fifth time in six games. Baylor (8-5-6) and West Virginia (10-5-4) played to a scoreless tie in the final game of the regular season on Oct. 24 in Waco.

Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt and West Virginia's Kayza Massey each collected three saves. West Virginia will face No. 2 seed Texas on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. The Longhorns took a 5-2 decision against seventh-seeded Oklahoma in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Baylor will find out if it makes the NCAA tournament when the selections are announced Nov. 8.

