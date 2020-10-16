West Virginia soccer nips Baylor, 2-1

Seventh-ranked West Virginia outlasted the Bears, 2-1, to prevent Baylor’s bid to take down a top 10 team for a second straight week. Last week, Baylor defeated then-No. 5 Kansas, 2-0.

Alina Stahl and Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel both found the net for the Mountaineers (5-1-0), who outshot Baylor, 12-5. Sophomore Elizabeth Kooiman broke up the shutout at the 84:41 mark for Baylor (1-2-3) when she scored off a pass from Gabby Mueller.