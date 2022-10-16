West Virginia soccer overcomes Baylor, 3-1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Lauren Segalla and Annika Leslie scored second-half goals as the West Virginia soccer team knocked off Baylor, 3-1, on Sunday afternoon.
The Bears (4-8-2, 2-4) and Mountaineers (5-4-6, 2-1-3) went into halftime in a 1-1 tie. Baylor's Ashley Merrill scored 12 minutes into the game before West Virginia's AJ Rodriquez scored 10 minutes later on an assist by Segalla.
Segalla broke the tie when she nailed a shot into the goal eight minutes into the second half. Leslie helped seal the win by drilling a goal with 8:45 left in the game.
West Virginia's defense was strong all afternoon as the Bears were limited to five shots while the Mountaineers finished with 16. West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey had one save while Baylor's Lauren Traywick collected three saves.