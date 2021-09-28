What's going on with Big 12 QBs? Newcomers shine as veterans struggle

Rattler and Purdy came into 2021 as the best of the Big 12. They met in last season’s conference title game and were expected to do it again. Both have a gunslinger’s mentality: Rattler is the latest Heisman Trophy-contending Sooners quarterback, while Purdy has carried the Cyclones program to unprecedented heights.

Rattler’s passing numbers aren’t bad. He leads the league with 1,017 yards on a 75% completion rate. The Sooners just can’t seem to find the end zone of late and he’s being measured more for the lack of blowouts than a 4-0 record bolstered by Oklahoma’s strong defense the last two weeks.

And those home crowd boos had to sting a bit, even though Rattler did his best to ignore them.

“It doesn’t matter. We’re out here to win a game and they’re in the stands,” Rattler said after the game. “You just got to deal with it. I really don’t know why they were doing it but I mean … .”

Purdy was pulled late in Iowa State’s loss to Iowa. His touchdown pass in the final minute rallied the Cyclones at Baylor, but he then fumbled the snap on a 2-point conversion try that failed in a 31-29 loss. The Cyclones began the season ranked No. 7, but are now unranked.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

TOUCHDOWN THOMPSON