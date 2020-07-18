What's next for Baylor football? BU's Rhoades tackles the tough questions

More important than the practice is going to be what are we all doing. That includes everybody, when we’re not practicing. Are we taking all those precautionary measures, are we making sure that we’re being responsible and not potentially coming into contact with other people that could have it, that could spread it? When you think about it, it’ll be a difficult task and it’ll require everybody to do their part.

TRIB: You’ve already implemented testing for COVID among your student-athlete population. I’m sure that’ll look different in-season. Have you discussed protocols and was it helpful to get some guidance from the NCAA this week?

RHOADES: I thought that was something that was extremely important, a standard for everyone to follow to ensure that when it is game time, as best we can, there is nobody on the field (infected). That’s student-athletes, staff, coaches, et cetera, that have the disease or have the infection. I thought that was really positive. That was something that was really initiated by the (Automatic 5) conferences and something really important to us. Not just in the Big 12, but when we’re playing a nonconference game and even a nonconference game that’s not an A-5 game, that we’re certain that both institutions have done their very best to make sure there’s nobody on the field with the infection.