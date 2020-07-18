What's next for Baylor football? BU's Rhoades tackles the tough questions

In whatever shape the upcoming college football season takes, it’s sure to look like none we’ve ever seen before.
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the NCAA’s spring sports schedule, forcing not only the cancellation of both the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments but ultimately the remainder of the spring seasons for other sports as well. Now the disease is tackling our autumnal athletic passions as well, specifically football. The Ivy League and Patriot League have announced they’re calling off all fall sports, while Power 5 conferences like the Pac-12 and Big Ten have said they won’t play any nonconference football games.
So, what does this all mean for the Big 12 and for Baylor? Conference officials and league athletic directors are busy coming up with all manner of contingency plans, but the simple fact remains: many questions remain unanswered.
Nevertheless, Baylor’s director of athletics Mack Rhoades spent some time with the Tribune-Herald on Friday afternoon discussing the various issues facing the Bears and the sport. Here is that interview:
TRIB: We’ve seen a lot of change and upheaval in college football over the past couple of weeks. What’s your best guess on what the Big 12 season will look like?
RHOADES: It’s still, in my opinion, too early to tell. I think the next two to three weeks are going to be telling. I think there’s several factors to consider. It’s about what’s happening nationally and locally in terms of the COVID-19 cases, are they continuing to escalate, are they beginning to flatten out? That will have some influence. That’s really specifically about both the availability of testing, but probably even more importantly is how quickly can you get test results back. The number of national cases impacts that. That would be one factor.
The second factor is to get a better idea and feel for how our football student-athletes are doing now that we’ve begun summer access, the required activity with our coaches. … That needs to play out, in my opinion, a little bit more before we make a decision. Those are two critical factors.
I think for right now, we’re focused on 12 (games). We’re taking the advice of our medical directors, and of course things are fluid, science is changing every day. Our medical directors have said continue to move forward, slowly, cautiously. We’ll continue to evaluate every single day. And if we get to the point and time right around the first of August, the first week of August, and we believe we need to pivot to something less than 12, then we’ll be prepared to do that. And if our medical directors tell us, hey, it’s just not safe, it’s going to be really difficult and you’re not going to be able to provide a reasonably safe environment for your student-athletes, then we won’t play football. But we’re not there yet.
TRIB: So, as of today, your game with Ole Miss and the other non-conference games are still on track to be played?
RHOADES: Nothing as of today, none of our nonconference games as of today, have been canceled. Nor have there been any conversations about cancellation of those games.
TRIB: How much different do you expect preseason practices to be?
RHOADES: It’s a great question. Here’s what we know works when we think about mitigating the spread of COVID-19. We know washing hands regularly works. We know that face covering absolutely has a huge role in terms of mitigating and preventing the spread. And we know that social distancing works. So, how can we do those things and change the way we normally conduct practice?
So, there will be changes. Will you ever have your three or four quarterbacks in the same room when we think about meetings? Will you see the head coach at the end of practice gather everybody up? That’s so much a tradition of practice, and everybody is shoulder to shoulder. When we’re on the field, will we be wearing masks? Again, trying to do everything we can to implement social distancing. I do think that practice will look different.
I think there’s a balancing point – you’re going to do some of the things you’ve done in the past to get your young men ready to play a really physical game on Saturday. And if you don’t do some of those things, then you’re putting their health and safety in jeopardy. Are they really prepared to undergo that type of physical regimen on a Saturday? So, there’s going to have to be this balance of some of what we’ve always done to ensure that they’re prepared from a physical standpoint, but also trying to implement some of these precautionary measures so that we’re not spreading the disease.
More important than the practice is going to be what are we all doing. That includes everybody, when we’re not practicing. Are we taking all those precautionary measures, are we making sure that we’re being responsible and not potentially coming into contact with other people that could have it, that could spread it? When you think about it, it’ll be a difficult task and it’ll require everybody to do their part.
TRIB: You’ve already implemented testing for COVID among your student-athlete population. I’m sure that’ll look different in-season. Have you discussed protocols and was it helpful to get some guidance from the NCAA this week?
RHOADES: I thought that was something that was extremely important, a standard for everyone to follow to ensure that when it is game time, as best we can, there is nobody on the field (infected). That’s student-athletes, staff, coaches, et cetera, that have the disease or have the infection. I thought that was really positive. That was something that was really initiated by the (Automatic 5) conferences and something really important to us. Not just in the Big 12, but when we’re playing a nonconference game and even a nonconference game that’s not an A-5 game, that we’re certain that both institutions have done their very best to make sure there’s nobody on the field with the infection.
As we begin the season, we’ll test football once a week. As well as if we’re playing volleyball and soccer. Those are two sports that are considered high-risk as well. It would be those three sports. I’m not intentionally leaving out cross country, but it’s probably a lower risk for the type of sport it is. But certainly those three sports will be testing weekly. That’s going to require approximately 300 tests a week. And, again, that’s inclusive of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
For football, the NCAA document said 72 hours before game time. The thought process is that you’d get the results back in 48 hours, and you’d make sure that before you ever got on a plane for an away game there’s nobody getting on that plane that has the infection.
Those are all the things, or at least some of the things, we’ll be implementing.
TRIB: Obviously there’s a financial component here. If you get to the point where you have to cancel nonconference games or other games during the season, we know football drives the bus financially, is the prospect of that frightening or concerning? How do you view that?
RHOADES: There’s such a variance. If we go from 12 games to nine games, that’s a real loss in revenue for every institution. There’s a variance all the way to whether or not you play any games, period. Yeah, there’s a huge financial component to us. It’s the model that has been with college athletics for decades, in terms of football being responsible for most of the revenue generation.
With that said, if it’s not safe to play, it’s not safe to play. And we will all, including us, have to figure out a way to mitigate that type of revenue loss. Certainly we’ve all thought about it, certainly we’re all looking and we’ve developed those contingency plans. We’re all hopeful that we don’t have to implement any of them. Because it will be difficult. And it could cause some programs long-term effects.
At Baylor, I’m at peace. I feel like we’ve got a good plan. Even if we don’t play football, we’ll be able to mitigate it and we’ll be able to overcome that. But it’s certainly not anything that we hope happens. Again, at the end of the day, if our medical directors are saying it’s just not safe, then guess what, we’re not going to play. And we’ll find a way to overcome the financial burdens.
TRIB: If you are able to have games in the fall, do you envision a way for fans to attend those games? How do you determine who gets to come and who doesn’t?
RHOADES: I think right now if we had to kick off today, we’d be allowed to have about 50 percent capacity at McLane Stadium. That’s about 22,500 people. We’re certainly waiting for confirmation on what that capacity will be. Once we know, we’ll communicate that with our season ticket holders, et cetera. Right now, we believe we’ll able to accommodate all our season ticket holders. We know that if history’s every indication, not every one of those tickets will be used for every game.
We’ll obviously have a limit and very few tickets available, based on 50 percent capacity, for single-game sales. But we have a plan in place where hopefully in advance of a game we’ll know what season ticket holders are coming, who’s not, and if we have any single-game tickets available for sale.