What's next for Baylor is a puzzle that won't be solved anytime soon

Translation: If you believe in Texas (the state), you believe that the Bears, Longhorns, Red Raiders, Aggies and Horned Frogs are all Power Five schools. Problem is, those Power Five conferences could give a flip about the way the State of Texas is perceived.

Nothing will happen overnight, and the college sports landscape resembles the floor of a volcano right now, unstable and prone to eruption and change at any moment. Here’s what we know:

Texas and Oklahoma will be lame ducks for a while.

Even if UT and OU inform the Big 12 next week, as expected, that they intend to leave, they’ll still be Big 12 members for the foreseeable future. The conference bylaws state that the schools would not be permitted to exit until June of 2023 at the earliest. The Big 12’s current TV contract with Fox and ESPN runs through the 2024-25 school year.

Contracts can be broken, and negotiations can be hatched, but if those bylaws are upheld that means two lame duck football seasons are forthcoming for the Sooners and Longhorns. That figures to be awkward, but the Big 12 has been through this before with Texas A&M and others.