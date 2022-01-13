Wheat to join Baylor football staff

Nevada linebackers coach Ronnie Wheat will join Baylor coach Dave Aranda's defensive staff, according to SI now.
Wheat came to Nevada as safeties coach in 2020 after seven seasons with the LSU football program. He joined the Tigers' staff in 2013 and eventually became a lead defensive analyst under Aranda when he was defensive coordinator at LSU.
Wheat was a football standout at Millsaps College in Mississippi, where he twice earned all-league honors as a linebacker.
A defensive staff position opened for Baylor when safeties-special teams coach Matt Powledge became co-defensive coordinator at Oregon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.