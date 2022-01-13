 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat to join Baylor football staff
Wheat to join Baylor football staff

Nevada linebackers coach Ronnie Wheat will join Baylor coach Dave Aranda's defensive staff, according to SI now.

Wheat came to Nevada as safeties coach in 2020 after seven seasons with the LSU football program. He joined the Tigers' staff in 2013 and eventually became a lead defensive analyst under Aranda when he was defensive coordinator at LSU.

Wheat was a football standout at Millsaps College in Mississippi, where he twice earned all-league honors as a linebacker.

A defensive staff position opened for Baylor when safeties-special teams coach Matt Powledge became co-defensive coordinator at Oregon.

