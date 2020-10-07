When Baylor finds players unavailable, Plan B essential in COVID-19 era

“Right now, Burton is still playing that guard position,” Aranda said. “We were looking at some of the combos and some of the zone schemes, and I was really impressed with some of the movement he was able to get. He’s one of our more physical guys. Some of the work he’s able to do in that space has been productive.”

Charlie Brewer hit 23 of 38 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers. He rallied the Bears into overtime with his 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Fleeks with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter, but was intercepted twice.

His most costly mistake came at the start of the second overtime when West Virginia’s Tykee Smith intercepted a pass at the back of the end zone.

Not only will Baylor work on strengthening pass protection to give Brewer more time to throw, the receivers will try to get more separation from defenders on pass routes.

“I think it’s the separation piece combined with the not enough time piece,” Aranda said. “I think when you’re kind of in the mode of getting to where you want to get to, and trying to get it to how you want it to look like, unfortunately those two things can switch off who’s in the driver’s seat. It can be one snap of not enough separation, followed by another snap of great separation but not enough time.”