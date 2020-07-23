Where Are They Now? Lorena's John Henry grateful for successful football journey

Over the next couple of seasons, Henry took on even more of the load for Lorena. Nevertheless, he said he never lost sight of the team aspect of the game, mostly because Coach Crawford wouldn’t have stood for that.

“It wasn’t nothing where I had to carry the ball 25 times,” he said. “Our coach wasn’t about running up the score, he was about letting every person get a chance at running the ball and getting involved in the game.”

Even when he carried 10 or 12 times, Henry would routinely amass 200 yards and multiple touchdown runs, seemingly with ease. College scouts regularly attended the Leopards’ games and practices. Henry had his pick of schools. He still chuckles over the fact that he missed out on a national championship ring by passing over Colorado, as the Buffaloes won it all in 1990, what would have been his freshman season.

Instead, Henry passed over Colorado, Texas, USC and everyone else to sign with hometown Baylor. He said that he wanted to make it as easy as possible on his aging parents to attend games.

Henry split time between fullback and tailback for Grant Teaff and Chuck Reedy over the next four years. He never received the workload he got at Lorena, but still turned out to be a productive player, finishing with 1,375 career yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.