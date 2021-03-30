Whether Wills or Sams or Jacks, Baylor's linebackers growing more jacked

Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire joked on Tuesday that if he were blessed with the well-sculpted physique of some of the Bears’ linebackers, “I’d coach with my shirt off.”

The well-delivered line drew a laugh from the assembled media in attendance. But it also speaks to a stone-cold reality: These guys are getting seriously jacked. (And it goes beyond the so-called Jack linebackers.)

“Big gains with our guys,” McGuire said. “I think when you see pictures of them, I always look at the views from practice and stuff, you can see how jacked those guys are getting.”

Baylor’s linebacking corps is just one of the position groups benefiting from the program implemented by new strength coach Vic Viloria. Guys are adding weight and building muscle all up and down the roster.

But as for the linebackers, they weren’t exactly flimsy to begin with.