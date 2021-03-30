Whether Wills or Sams or Jacks, Baylor's linebackers growing more jacked

Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire joked on Tuesday that if he were blessed with the well-sculpted physique of some of the Bears’ linebackers, “I’d coach with my shirt off.”
The well-delivered line drew a laugh from the assembled media in attendance. But it also speaks to a stone-cold reality: These guys are getting seriously jacked. (And it goes beyond the so-called Jack linebackers.)
“Big gains with our guys,” McGuire said. “I think when you see pictures of them, I always look at the views from practice and stuff, you can see how jacked those guys are getting.”
Baylor’s linebacking corps is just one of the position groups benefiting from the program implemented by new strength coach Vic Viloria. Guys are adding weight and building muscle all up and down the roster.
But as for the linebackers, they weren’t exactly flimsy to begin with.
“I think it’s one of the best groups in the Big 12 and the country, especially when you get the leader of that defense with Terrel Bernard back,” McGuire said. “Dillon Doyle (returns), Matt Jones has gone inside to add depth. We know he can play Jack linebacker, so that’s able to add depth. You talk about having a great spring, Matt Jones is having a great spring. Abe (Smith), being able to play when Terrel was out, and then you add my guys (at outside linebacker). I feel comfortable with three or four of them. If we had to play tomorrow, we’d have a really good rotation. They have a really good idea of what’s going on.
“Jalen Pitre is another one. I mentioned Terrel Bernard. Those two guys right there are as good as anyone in the country.”
When you’re talking about Bernard, it’s definitely not hyperbole. The senior from La Porte, Texas, shot out of the missile chute with bad intentions in 2020. He racked up 55 tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks and an interception in five games before a shoulder injury halted his season.
With him back in the mix for 2021, that’s an excellent start for any position group, considering Bernard has All-America potential. Pitre, Doyle and Logan, among others, have shown the ability to be big-time playmakers as well. Now for the Bears it’s just about becoming more consistent, and building up the backup power with some of the younger players.
“The competition is really great,” said Logan, a senior out of nearby Temple High School. “Those young guys are picking it up and it’s really pushing and adding fire to me to want to do well, too, and make sure that I’m doing good every day.”
The perpetually positive McGuire is especially high on his collection of outside linebackers. In addition to Logan, that group includes junior Victor Obi (6-5, 230), redshirt freshman Tony Anyanwu (6-1, 246), senior Bryson Jackson (6-2, 211), redshirt freshman Will Garner (6-2, 215), and redshirt freshman Braden Strauss (5-11, 217), a walk-on from Midway.
“Tony is very, very physical, very strong. Heavy handed,” McGuire said. “He’s one of the guys when he puts his hands on you, I don’t care if you’re a 320-pound tackle, he’s going to be able to stop you or really control you. He’s got really heavy hands. Vic is more of that speed rush guy who’s going to help us get to the quarterback. But also because he’s so long and he’s got long arms, he’s been able to hold up in there in the run game. As a group I couldn’t be more pleased with what’s going on.”
All across the board, McGuire is seeing growth, especially from the returning defensive players now entering their second year under coordinator Ron Roberts. But that increased comfort level doesn’t end with the guys in jerseys, the guys blessed with those six-pack abs.
It extends to the (less sculpted) coaches, too.
“You think about it, we didn’t get this time last year,” McGuire said. “I’ve said it before, the first time I ever coached with Coach Roberts was in the fall. We’re learning the defense and putting all the little nuances together, and now going through a full season and going through the winter conditioning, understanding exactly what they want, we’re trying to give it to them. We’re getting better at it.”
Bear Facts
Baylor will hold its Pro Day for NFL scouts on Wednesday morning. Participating for the Bears will be draft-eligible prospects William Bradley-King, Jake Burton and Trystan Slinker, as well as free agents Chris Platt and Spencer Drango.