Who's next? Baylor Lady Bears in position for home run hire

Barnes Arico has 25 years head coaching experience — the past nine at Michigan — with a 463-307 overall record. She guided Michigan to the Sweet 16 for the first time this past March and has taken teams to the NCAA Tournament eight times.

Adia Barnes, Arizona: Barnes was the hottest name in women’s hoops coaching during the NCAA Tournament this year as she led the Wildcats to the championship game to face Pac-12 rival Stanford.

It’s a long shot because Barnes is coaching at her alma mater, where she played from 1994-98. But Baylor managed to hire its last women’s hoops coach away from her alma mater, and that was before the program had three national championships to its credit.

Megan Duffy, Marquette: Although she hasn’t had a Power-5 coaching gig like others on this list, Duffy is quickly making a name for herself as a coach.

The 36-year-old has an 87-35 record in four seasons as a head coach — two at Miami (Ohio) and two at Marquette. She won at least 21 games in her first three seasons and then posted a 19-7 record during the truncated 2020-21 campaign. Duffy took the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament where they lost to Virginia Tech in the first round on March 21.