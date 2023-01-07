Wildcats overcome Bears in Tang's return to Ferrell Center

Baylor fans stood up in unison and roared loudly when coach Scott Drew presented first-year Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang with the Bears’ 2021-22 Big 12 championship ring in a pregame ceremony at the Ferrell Center.

But nobody was cheering at the end except for a few scattered Kansas State fans in the stands and the Wildcats celebrating on the floor after recording their second straight road win over a Top 25 team.

Earning their third straight Big 12 championship ring got a lot more difficult for the No. 19 Bears on Saturday night after the Wildcats pulled out a riveting 97-95 overtime win.

The Bears (10-5) are off to their first 0-3 Big 12 start since 2005-06. That was the third season of a 19-year partnership between Drew and Tang before his longtime assistant became Kansas State’s head coach last spring.

Facing each other for the first time was difficult for both coaches.

“If we’re going to lose, losing to Coach Tang is someone I would want to lose to,” Drew said. “He’s done a remarkable job in a short period of time, and I love him like a brother. If we would have won, I would have enjoyed that more instead of losing. But I know it’s still tough on the other person, that’s why you don’t want to play family.”

The Bears will likely fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 after 65 straight weeks in the poll on Monday. Meanwhile, the surging Wildcats (14-1, 3-0) are a shoo-in to make the poll for the first time this season following Tuesday’s 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas in Austin and Saturday’s thrilling win over the Bears.

Still Tang found it challenging to celebrate the Wildcats’ big win over his former coach and trusted friend.

“This was not fun,” Tang said. “It wasn’t fun before, and it wasn’t fun after. The game of basketball was fun and watching young men compete, and do it at a high level, that’s fun. But somebody’s got to win and lose. I love Scott and I never want to see him lose.”

The Wildcats won behind a remarkable effort by point guard Markquis Nowell who amassed 32 points and 14 assists while hitting 12 of 13 free throws. Keyontae Johnson was also a big factor with 24 points and nine rebounds.

But the Bears had difficulty stopping a lot of players as the Wildcats shot 53.1 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from 3-point range and 18 of 21 free throws.

“I think Coach Tang has done a great job with their chemistry, their grit, their toughness, they play a fun style,” Drew said. “Nowell is an unbelievable player. Nowell has tons of maturity in his game, and I credit Coach Tang and his staff for that, and I credit him.

“We knew how good Keyontae Johnson was. You don’t get SEC preseason player of the year accolades (at Florida) if you’re not special. So those two guys are not only really good players, but I think they’re good culture and team guys.”

Like Wednesday’s 88-87 home loss to TCU, the Bears put themselves in position to win but couldn’t finish it off.

Jalen Bridges pushed the Bears into overtime with his 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining for an 86-86 tie in regulation.

The Bears led throughout most of overtime with Adam Flagler giving them a 95-93 lead with 46 seconds remaining following his drive to the basket.

But Ismael Massoud gave the Wildcats a 96-95 lead by burying a 3-pointer with 31.6 seconds remaining. Then Flagler lost the ball out of bounds when three Kansas State defenders surrounded him.

Nowell hit a free throw with 5.3 seconds remaining, but missed his second free throw. The Bears hurried downcourt but Caleb Lohner missed a 3-pointer as time expired, sparking Kansas State’s celebration.

“I saw that Nowell missed the free throw, and I knew it would take me longer to get down the court, so I tried to push it ahead,” Flagler said. “And we could have used our timeout, but we have confidence in everybody. So we’ll learn from this and see if we can do something different the next time to execute and finish the game.”

Flagler finished with 23 points and seven assists while Keyonte George hit 22 points and Flo Thamba finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. But the Bears couldn’t execute at the end like they wanted.

“At the end of the day, execution down the stretch, we shouldn’t have given up a 3,” Drew said. “When the players don’t execute it, it’s on me, so I have to do a better job with that. The last one (Flagler) to fall out of bounds, we’ve got to execute that better as well. We’ve got to keep working on game-ending execution.”

A riveting first half ended in a 47-47 tie as Nowell collected 18 points and eight assists for the Wildcats and George amassed 13 points for the Bears.

With Johnson scoring the first two baskets, the Wildcats jumped out to a 10-4 lead but the Bears quickly caught up. Baylor took its first lead at 15-14 when Flagler hit Josh Ojianwuna for a slam. The Bears got hot from 3-point range with Langston Love, Flagler and Lohner nailing long-range shots to open up a 29-25 lead.

Though Flagler created a four-point play by hitting a 3-pointer, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw, Nowell kept the Wildcats from falling behind as he drained a 3-pointer and then scored on a left-handed drive to the basket to take a 36-33 lead.

George took the reins for the Bears in the closing minutes as he hit an off-balanced shot, drew a foul from Cam Carter, and hit the free throw as the Bears grabbed a 37-36 lead.

After George hit two more shots, Bridges fired a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 47-42. But Nowell showed his all-around game to end the half as he buried a 3-pointer and then drove for a layup as the Wildcats pulled into a 47-47 tie.

Now the Bears will head to West Virginia on Wednesday night to try to break into the Big 12 win column for the first time.

“There are strides we’re making, but at the end of the day we always want to be better and we want to win,” George said. “We can’t drop games like that. We’re just going to focus on West Virginia and focus on going 1-0 each and every day.”