The sentiment reigns true — it’s not over ‘till it’s over.

In front of the biggest crowd of the season, Baylor held up this time, walking off 12th-ranked Texas, 10-9, Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark as Longhorns (25-12, 7-4) pitching imploded to give up five runs in the bottom of the ninth.

A one-out line drive, a pair of walks and a wild pitch loaded the bases for the Bears (13-22, 5-9) against Texas closer Zane Morehouse. Another walk to Daniel Altman followed by a wild pitch made it a two-run ballgame, then a hit-by-pitch to Zach Mazoch expelled Morehouse from the game.

Chris Stuart replaced him and gave up a fielder’s choice to Caleb Bergman, cutting the deficit to one. Altman was putout at third on the hit but a third wild pitch and walk put the tying run on third and the winning run on second, bringing Hunter Teplanszky (3-for-6, two RBI) to the plate.

The third baseman tapped a single to score Mazoch and Bergman made the slide at home for the win. He was called out, immediately prompting a challenge. Following what felt like an eternity of a review, the officials came back out to the field to rule Bergman safe and the Baylor dugout stormed the field for a second time.

“I think all that adds up and some may say they gave us that, but I think our guys took really good ABs,” Teplanszky said. “It gave us a chance to win and I think that’s speaking a lot to the fight we’re putting in every game as a team.”

Cole Stasio had the win for the Bears after 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to close the day on the mound for Baylor. Austin native Ethan Calder put in 4.1 innings of work, taking over for starter Mason Marriott in the third, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five.

“Every time you go out there you say, ‘I need to get my offense a chance here,’” Calder said. “The offense has been getting better so my only goal out there was to keep this as close as I can and get them back in there, get them swinging.”

Morehouse, blowing the save, took the loss for Texas following seven shutout innings by the Longhorns’ bullpen in the wake of a five-run first that chased UT starter Charlie Hurley from the contest.

Texas attacked from the get-go with four runs in the first. Dylan Campbell singled up the middle then stole second, coming around to score on a Peyton Powell line drive up the middle through Marriott’s legs. Eric Kennedy walked then scored on a high popup by Garret Guillemette that dropped in shallow left field after Cole Posey lost the ball in the sun.

The Bears got the first out on a fielder’s choice to short by Porter Brown, taking Guillemette off the board but putting runners on the corners. Jared Thomas chopped one to second for the sac hit to bring in Powell. Then Jack O’Dowd mailed one to the right field wall to bring in Brown before Mitchell Daly ended the inning with a ground out to short.

Baylor responded in the bottom of the inning with leadoff singles by Posey and Teplanszky and a walk to Kolby Branch to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Posey and moved the runners up. Following a pair of strikeouts, Walker Polk earned a walk thanks, in part, to a pitch clock violation.

A walk to second baseman Austin Stracener brought in Teplanszky to cut the lead in half. Starting catcher Harrison Caley put one through the gap to left to score Branch and Polk while Stracener beat the tag to put runners on the corners. Bergman tapped one into left center to give Baylor a one-run lead and bring up the top of the lineup.

That was the end of the day for Charlie Hurley as Heston Tole came out of the pen with two outs in the first, getting Posey to pop up to short and end the 43-minute first inning.

Marriott got around a walk to keep the Longhorns from answering in the second but the Horns scratched a run across in the third to even things out. Following a walk to the designated hitter Ace Whitehead, Calder took over the game.

“(Calder’s) been good for a bunch of times out,” said Baylor head coach Mitch Thompson. “I’m going to say this too. I think that Cam Caley’s bullpen, his relief effort yesterday, it helped us today. It let us save Ethan Calder for today. And now Calder comes in and he does a good job. So whoever goes out there tomorrow, Calder is going to have an impact on that game too.”

Texas regained the lead in the top of the sixth. Jayden Duplantier, taking over the nine-hole spot from Whitehead singled to short, beating the throw to first. A pair of bunt singles by Campbell and Kennedy loaded the bases then Powell brought in the go-ahead run with a tap to right to keep the bases loaded with no outs.

Guillemette struck out swinging for the first out. Brown lined one up the middle to bring in Campbell and Kennedy was put out at home on the throw home. The call was confirmed after a challenge from Texas. Thomas struck out swinging to end the inning.

After 4.1 scoreless innings by Tole, which saw two hits, three walks and two strikeouts, UT brought out DJ Burke for the second time in the weekend. The righty kept Baylor at bay for the next 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and a walk.

Texas extended its edge with two runs off Gabe Craig in the top of the eighth. Kennedy singled down the third base line, colliding with Ceccoli before the first baseman could touch the bag. A wild pitch moved him to second. Powell walked and Guillemette sent a two-run double to the left field corner.

Stasio replaced Craig after a one-out walk to Brown. The junior grabbed a pair of ground outs to limit the damage.

The Bears threatened in the bottom of the eighth, putting two on and prompting Texas to call for Morehouse, who picked up the strikeout to end the inning. Stasio got the 1-2-3 top of the ninth and the Bears posted five in the bottom of the inning to walk it off.

“Their speed caused us problems that got their lead for them there but here we go in the ninth inning and all of a sudden we get a hit, we get a walk, a wild pitch and the pressure shifts from in our dugout to in their dugout,” Thompson said. “I’ve said before, this game is a game that you’ve got to get 27 outs. It’s never over until it’s over. You can’t run out the clock, you can’t take, a knee and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

Baylor and Texas face off in a 1 p.m. rubber match Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. UT has yet to name a starter but the Bears will send Will Rigney out, hoping to take a third Big 12 series at home.

“We need to come out and play well,” Thompson said. “I haven’t felt like we’ve played well. I felt like we competed. But there’s little things to the game we haven’t done and so tomorrow hopefully we can come out here and do those little things too. And play a really clean game and just attack, attack, attack. We’ll see what happens. We’re playing a great team. We’re playing a good opponent. They’re used to winning and so it give us a lot of confidence.”