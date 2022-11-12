Williams, TCU spring upset of No. 10 Baylor volleyball, 3-1

FORT WORTH — The Jason Williams Era for TCU volleyball just notched its biggest win to date.

The Frogs took down 10th-ranked Baylor, 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 25-7, on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena, in the process snapping Baylor’s six-match winning streak.

Williams was Ryan McGuyre’s top assistant coach at Baylor for the past seven seasons before landing the head job at TCU prior to this season. He had the Frogs (13-10, 8-4) ready to go for this one, as they got a monster effort from Audrey Nalls, who was nails with a match-best 22 kills to go along with nine digs. TCU also outblocked Baylor, 13-6, and got 44 assists from former BU setter Callie Williams.

Baylor (21-5, 10-3) hit just .160 for the match and was held to negative hitting in the fourth and final set. Elise McGhee topped the team with 13 kills.

“It was a flat start, and we never seemed to get in rhythm the whole night,” McGuyre said.

Baylor will look to bounce back when it hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.