Wilson homer lifts Baylor softball over UTA, 2-1

ARLINGTON — McKenzie Wilson blasted a solo homer down the left-field line with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Baylor to a 2-1 win over UTA on Tuesday night at Allan Saxe Field.

Dariana Orme (10-10) went the distance for Baylor in the extra inning game as she allowed six hits, one walk and collected nine strikeouts.

Jessica Adams (12-12) was the losing pitcher for UTA (20-18) as she allowed six hits and no walks in 6.2 innings. The only run she allowed was Wilson’s second homer of the season in the ninth.

Baylor (23-18) will host Texas Tech in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.