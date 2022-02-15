Wilson leads Baylor over SFA, 7-3

NACOGDOCHES -- McKenzie Wilson continued to carry a hot bat as she collected three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead Baylor to a 7-3 win over SFA on Tuesday night.

Wilson, a transfer from Fresno State, has gone 10 for 16 at the plate as the Bears are off to a 5-0 start.

In the win over SFA (1-5), Wilson doubled and scored on an error in a two-run fourth inning before hitting a two-run triple in the fifth inning. Aliyah Binford and Josie Bower drilled run-scoring singles in the seventh.

Dariana Orme and Binford combined to allow five hits and two earned runs for the Bears. Baylor will play its home opening three-game series this weekend against No. 12 Oregon, including a doubleheader beginning at 2:30 p.m. Friday and the series finale at noon Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.