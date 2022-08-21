 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin soccer shuts out Baylor, 2-0

Adee Boer and Emma Jaskaniec scored second-half goals as Wisconsin shut out Baylor, 2-0, on Sunday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

After a scoreless first half, Boer scored in the 17th minute of the second half before Jaskaniec notched the Badgers' second goal 35 seconds later past Baylor goalkeeper Madison Martin.

The Bears (0-1-1) had plenty of chances to score but Wisconsin goalkeeper Erin McKinney amassed 10 saves as the Badgers improved to 1-0-1.

Baylor will play again Thursday at 4 p.m. against Florida at Texas' Mike A. Myers' Stadium and Football Field in Austin.

